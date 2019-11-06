A closer look at Class B heading into the state tournament, which begins Thursday.
No. 1 Omaha Skutt (31-5) vs. No. 8 Hastings (21-11)
About the SkyHawks: Defending state champions returned NU recruit Lindsay Krause in mid-September after she played for the U.S. Youth national team, which competed at the Under-18 world championships in Egypt.
About the Tigers: Hastings is making its first trip to state since 2008 and is seeking its first-ever state tournament victory.
No. 5 Platteview (23-8) vs. No. 3 Norris (26-9)
About the Trojans: Four seniors (Anna Koehler, Halle Johnson, Piper Hart and Aubrey Staudt) lead the charge for Platteview.
About the Titans: Norris has a bevy of hitters, led by 6-foot-2 outside hitter Ella Waters, who has 360 kills; beat Platteview twice during regular season.
No. 2 Waverly (28-3) vs. No. 7 Northwest (21-13)
About the Vikings (Waverly): Waverly getting a spark from two transfers in Atley Carey (Lincoln East) and Abby Plouzek (Dorchester).
About the Vikings (Northwest): Northwest has won eight of their past nine matches; seeking fourth state title and first since 2012.
No. 4 Sidney (32-3) vs. No. 6 Omaha Duchesne (21-17)
About the Red Raiders: They have won 19 of 20 matches entering the state tournament and haven't dropped a set in their past seven matches.
About the Cardinals: Duchesne is making its fifth straight trip the state. Prior to that, it had made state only once (2009).
Players to watch
Allison Gray, Omaha Skutt: The 5-foot-11 junior setter (1,088 assists) has several attackers she can go to.
Lindsay Krause, Omaha Skutt: The 6-3 outside hitter leads the team in kills (305) despite missing some time earlier in season.
Haley Schram, Hastings: The 5-10 senior middle has 231 kills, 56 blocks and 26 ace serves for the Tigers.
Anna Koehler, Platteview: The 5-7 outside can pack a punch at the net; leads the team with 382 kills.
Molly Ramsey, Norris: The 5-3 junior libero and Kansas State recruit sparks the Titans defensively (362 digs).
Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly: The 6-2 junior is a powerful hitter (414 kills) and a strong server (48 aces).
Annika Evans, Waverly: The senior setter and Nebraska recruit has 871 assists and can contribute offensively (60 kills).
Whitney Brown, Northwest: The standout basketball player leads the team in digs (433) and assists (477).
Mattie Johnson, Sidney: The 6-foot senior is one of the state's top all-around players (483 kills, 460 digs and 73 aces).
Mayah Delgado Walker, Omaha Duchesne: The 6-foot right-side hitter leads the Cardinals with 268 kills.
By the numbers
4: Omaha Skutt has won Class B four straight times, and has been in the B final five consecutive years.
19: Northwest is making its 19th straight trip to the state tournament. The next longest streak in B is Omaha Skutt at seven.