A closer look at Class A heading into the state tournament, which begins Thursday.
No. 1 Papillion-La Vista (36-1) vs. No. 5 Millard North (10-24)
About the Monarchs: Six players have at least 100 kills this season, and senior Brooklyn Schram has 980 assists.
About the Mustangs: They had to work their way through a very difficult A-7 district bracket after having to forfeit 14 wins.
No. 4 Gretna (26-10) vs. No. 7 Millard West (21-11)
About the Dragons: Outsides Skylar Janovich-McCune (362 kills) and Lydia Yost (338) lead the way; Dragons beat Millard West in lone regular-season meeting.
About the Wildcats: Millard West is seeking its first state tournament win since 20014; has reached state nine straight years.
No. 3 Elkhorn South (29-7) vs. No. 10 Papillion-LV South (20-17)
About the Storm: Elkhorn South (209 ace serves) is a very good serving team; it was the state runner-up to Omaha Skutt in Class B last season.
About the Titans: Papio South upset top-ranked Papillion-La Vista in the Metro Tournament semifinals and Millard South in the district finals.
No. 2 Lincoln Pius X (29-6) vs. No. 8 Millard South (24-12)
About the Thunderbolts: New-look Thunderbolts have won nine of their past 10 matches, which includes taking the HAC Tournament.
About the Patriots: Millard South earned the wild after falling in district final to Papio South; didn't play Pius X during the regular season.
Players to watch
Norah Sis, Papillion-La Vista: The 6-foot-1 senior outside is one of the state's top attackers (431 kills). She also has 41 blocks.
Izzy Lukens, Millard North: The 2018 first-team Super-State setter has 1,033 assists this year, as well as 120 kills.
McKenna Ruch, Millard North: Her return from a hand injury has given the Mustangs a spark.
Lauren Anderson, Gretna: The 5-9 setter has 1,069 assists and 38 ace serves this year.
Sadie Millard, Millard West: The 5-9 sophomore middle blocker has 68 blocks and 143 kills.
Sophie Hendrix, Papillion-LV South: The 5-9 senior outside has racked up 326 kills and 449 digs.
Ibinye-Olivia Green, Elkhorn South: The 5-11 right-side hitter has 414 kills this season.
Madison Woodin, Elkhorn South: The 5-6 sophomore has emerged as one of the state's top setters (1,378 set assists).
Lauren Taubenheim, Lincoln Pius X: The 6-2 outside hitter has 307 kills and 362 digs and is getting plenty of help from her teammates.
Paige Fixemer, Millard South: The 6-2 senior middle can do a bit of everything (395 kills, 151 digs, 59 blocks and 23 ace serves).
By the numbers
34: Consecutive matches won by Papillion-La Vista to start the season before losing to Papio South.
1998: The last time a team (Lincoln Northeast) from Lincoln won a Class A state championship.