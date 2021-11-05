State volleyball: Bergan reaches 4th straight final; Howells-Dodge rallies in five sets to reach final

Clear free another November Saturday if you follow Archbishop Bergan. The Knights are headed back to the state championship final for a fourth straight year.

Bergan rallied for a 25-22, 22-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-10 win against No. 10 Elmwood-Murdock in the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Bergan will play top-rated Howells Dodge at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Bergan will be looking for its second state title in four years.

No. 1 Howells-Dodge fought out of a two-set hole, including match point in the third set to rally for a 23-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-14, 15-5 victory against No. 4 Nebraska Christian in the other Class D-1 semifinal.

Howells-Dodge trailed 24-23 in the third set but weathered the storm to extend the match. It left now doubt in the fifth set, jumping to a 9-2 lead.

