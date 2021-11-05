State volleyball: Bergan fights through for 'sweet win' and a fourth straight trip to the D-1 final

If you wear Archbishop green, you know the drill. Clear free another November Saturday in the calendar planner.
The Knights are headed back to the state championship match for a fourth straight year.
No. 3 Archbishop Bergan fought and scratched its way to 25-22, 22-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-11 win against No. 10 Elmwood-Murdock in the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament semifinals Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Knights will play top-ranked Howells-Dodge at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center, and they'll be looking for their second state title in four years.
"They're all great wins, but coming back and rallying, and I knew they could, that's cool for me," said Sue Wewel, who has been Bergan's head coach for 26 seasons. "It was a really sweet win (today) because they battled."
Sophomore Paige Frickenstein had 18 kills and junior setter Rebecca Baker had 42 assists, 19 digs and five kills for Bergan (27-10).
Bergan watched as Elmwood-Murdock (23-10), led by Kansas State recruit Brenna Schmidt, turned the match with an 11-0 run in the second set. Elmwood-Murdock took the third set before Bergan collected itself to force a fifth set.
"All of us just said, 'We need to go play. You need to go swing and not tip and we need to go more to (our) right-side hitter,'" Wewel said of the message before the fifth set.
That right-side hitter was junior Carlee Hapke, who played her best volleyball in the final set. She had a momentum-changing kill in the final stretch.
"At the end of the day, our inexperience as far being able to compete at the state level probably hurt us," Elmwood-Murdock coach Nichole Justesen said. "However, I told the girls that there's a lot of good teams that would like to be in our shoes right now. We're still playing for third and fourth (place Saturday), so that's something that they can't take lightly."
Elmwood-Murdock played its second five-set match in less than 24 hours. The Knights upset No. 2 Mead in five in Friday's opening round. They were looking to knock off another top-tier team after losing to Bergan in four sets in the district final.
Behind the play of Schmidt and a strong serve game, the Knights nearly pulled it off. The 6-foot-5 Schmidt finished with 21 kills (she had 30 against Mead) and altered a lot of kill attempts by the Bergan hitters.
"We handled (Schmidt) a lot better a couple weeks ago," Wewel said. "She has stepped up her game, she is an amazing player and she's put some fear into you when she's going up. But the rest of their team really went to the ball well."
The Class D-1 semifinals went 2-for-2 on five-setters Friday.
Top-rated Howells-Dodge needed five to put away No. 4 Nebraska Christian (29-4), but unlike Bergan, which jumped to a 1-0 lead, the Jaguars had to battle back from a 2-0 deficit, and they were on the wrong end of match point, trailing 24-23, in the third set.
The Jaguars (30-3) rallied to take the final three sets.
"I was a little scared," Howells-Dodge coach Taryn Janke said of her team being a point away from elimination. "Honestly, I'm still proud either way, but I knew they would regret it. We've gone the last three games saying no regrets. We have three seniors, big players in our rotation set, they would live to regret it if they didn't play hard.
"I think that changed for them."
The Howells-Dodge players were playing through the motions, Janke said, but after winning the third set, "It was a little more of mentality and heart."
Senior Ellie Baumert, a Texas Tech recruit, had 21 kills, 17 assists and 11 digs for the Jags.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.