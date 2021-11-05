State volleyball: Bergan fights through for 'sweet win' and a fourth straight trip to the D-1 final

That right-side hitter was junior Carlee Hapke, who played her best volleyball in the final set. She had a momentum-changing kill in the final stretch.

"At the end of the day, our inexperience as far being able to compete at the state level probably hurt us," Elmwood-Murdock coach Nichole Justesen said. "However, I told the girls that there's a lot of good teams that would like to be in our shoes right now. We're still playing for third and fourth (place Saturday), so that's something that they can't take lightly."

Elmwood-Murdock played its second five-set match in less than 24 hours. The Knights upset No. 2 Mead in five in Friday's opening round. They were looking to knock off another top-tier team after losing to Bergan in four sets in the district final.

Behind the play of Schmidt and a strong serve game, the Knights nearly pulled it off. The 6-foot-5 Schmidt finished with 21 kills (she had 30 against Mead) and altered a lot of kill attempts by the Bergan hitters.

"We handled (Schmidt) a lot better a couple weeks ago," Wewel said. "She has stepped up her game, she is an amazing player and she's put some fear into you when she's going up. But the rest of their team really went to the ball well."

The Class D-1 semifinals went 2-for-2 on five-setters Friday.