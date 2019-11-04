The Superior Wildcats are ready to have some fun.
The 2017 Class C-2 state champions are back at the state tournament for the third consecutive season, powered by a 24-match winning streak. Remaining consistent hasn’t been easy this season, but head coach Kelsea Blevins says the team’s mental preparation has been key.
“The girls have really been trying to control the mental part of their game because they’re obviously a very talented group,” Blevins said. “They just focused on controlling the controllable and going one set at a time.”
Even the best teams get mentally exhausted and that’s what Blevins saw after two long days of sub-district competition.
The Wildcats put practice on hold for a little while and did some team-building activities to have fun and relieve stress. After that break, Blevins felt the level of practice rise.
“The girls are just so much better when they’re relaxed and enjoying themselves on the court,” she said.
No one knows that lesson better than senior Kalynn Meyer. The Nebraska commit was key to the title-winning team two years ago. Meyer said the Wildcats embraced the underdog role and felt they had nothing to lose during the state title run. In winning a crown, they played for fun and for each other, and this year’s team has tried to emulate that mentality.
While Meyer’s offensive prowess remains from the 2017 team, the Wildcats have another standout attacker to help this season: younger sister, Shayla. While the elder Meyer led the team with 450 kills, Shayla wasn’t far behind, totaling 390 as a sophomore.
“On offense, she’s been a very important weapon to our team, and on defense she’s picked up a ton of balls that usually drop,” Kalynn Meyer said. “I’m just really proud of how she’s grown as a player this past year.”
Nothing would be sweeter for Meyer than to close out her high school career with another state title, and that has been the goal all season. Nonetheless, Meyer isn’t losing sight of what got the team to this crucial point in the season, a commitment to enjoying themselves on the court.
“We’ve been struggling in some games where we just get down on ourselves, but once we remember to have fun, we let everything go and that’s when we play our best,” Meyer said.