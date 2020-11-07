State volleyball: Behind Larson's 41 kills, Wahoo captures third C-1 title in four years

The Wahoo Warriors are Class C-1 champions for the third time in four seasons.

After winning back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018, No. 1 Wahoo fell short in the state semifinals last year before putting together an undefeated regular season, a feat equaled by its championship opponent, No. 2 St. Paul.

Wahoo completed its perfect season by beating St. Paul 22-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-18, 15-12 in the Class C-1 championship match Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

St. Paul had a four-point lead in the decisive fifth set, but Wahoo (35-0) surged back behind a match-high 41 kills from Mya Larson. She had the match-winner as Kelsie Sears added 16 more, while Josie Jakubowski led St. Paul with 20 kills.

The Wildcats have lost in the C-1 final two seasons in a row, and they end their season 34-1.

Check back later for more photos and updates to this story.

