State volleyball: Behind Larson's 41 kills, Wahoo captures third C-1 title in four years

Wahoo players celebrate their five-set win over St. Paul in the Class C-1 final at the state volleyball tournament Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
The Wahoo Warriors are Class C-1 champions for the third time in four seasons.
After winning back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018, No. 1 Wahoo fell short in the state semifinals last year before putting together an undefeated regular season, a feat equaled by its championship opponent, No. 2 St. Paul.
Wahoo completed its perfect season by beating St. Paul 22-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-18, 15-12 in the Class C-1 championship match Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
St. Paul had a four-point lead in the decisive fifth set, but Wahoo (35-0) surged back behind a match-high 41 kills from Mya Larson. She had the match-winner as Kelsie Sears added 16 more, while Josie Jakubowski led St. Paul with 20 kills.
The Wildcats have lost in the C-1 final two seasons in a row, and they end their season 34-1.
Check back later for more photos and updates to this story.
Wahoo's Elle Glock (11) vies for the ball against St. Paul's Olivia Poppert (15) in the Class C-1 final at the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Wahoo players celebrate their five-set win over St. Paul in the Class C-1 final at the state volleyball tournament Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Wahoo head coach Trish Larson (right) shares an emotional embrace with daughter Mya Larson after the Warriors defeated St. Paul's in five sets in the Class C-1 final at the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Wahoo players celebrate their five-set win over St. Paul in the Class C-1 final at the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Wahoo's Elle Glock (right) leads her teammates as they celebrate their five-set win over St. Paul in the Class C-1 final at the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Wahoo's Mya Larson (7) had 41 kills to lead the Warriors to their third title in four years against St. Paul in the Class C-1 final at the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Wahoo's Elle Glock (left) holds the championship trophy with teammate Taylor Luben after they defeated St. Paul in five sets in the Class C-1 final at the state volleyball tournament Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER. Journal Star
Wahoo's Mya Larson (7) had 41 kills to lead the Warriors to their third title in four years against St. Paul's in the Class C-1 final at the state volleyball tournament Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Wahoo's Lauren Kavan (left) scores a kill over St. Paul's Jenna Jakubowski (9) in the third set din the Class C-1 final at the state volleyball tournament Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Wahoo's Mya Larson (7) pushes a shot over the net against St. Paul in the Class C-1 final at the state volleyball tournament Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Wahoo's Mya Larson (7) elevates for a kill against St. Paul during the Class C-1 final at the state volleyball tournament Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Wahoo's Kelsie Sears (20) reaches out to keep a ball in play against St. Paul during the Class C-1 final at the state volleyball tournament Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 11/06/2020 - Wahoo's Elle GLock (bottom) and Josie Sutton go up for a block against St. Paul during the final of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament on Saturday, Nov. 7 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Wahoo's Taylor Luben Digs out a St. Paul serve during the Class C-1 final at the state volleyball tournament Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Wahoo's Kelsie Sears (20) goes up for a kill in the first set as teammates Elle Glock (11), Lauren Kavan and Mya Larson (7) look on against St. Paul during the Class C-1 final at the state volleyball tournament Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Wahoo's Taylor Luben (2) serves in the first set against St. Paul during the Class C-1 final at the state volleyball tournament Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!