{{featured_button_text}}
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9

Diller-Odell players celebrate a victory against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

After coming close in 2015 and 2016, the Griffins are wearing state volleyball gold medals.

Top-ranked Diller-Odell capped an impressive state tournament, and an impressive season, with a 25-19, 25-17, 25-22 win against No. 4 Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 state championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

The Griffins (36-1) had the Knights on their heels all match.

Senior McKenzie Vitosh closed her career with a match-high 17 kills to lead a balanced offensive attack.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Diller-Odell, which swept all three of its state opponents, was Class C-2 runner-up in 2015 and 2016.

Archbishop Bergan (30-12) was seeking its second straight state title.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsGrell.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments