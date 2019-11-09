After coming close in 2015 and 2016, the Griffins are wearing state volleyball gold medals.
Top-ranked Diller-Odell capped an impressive state tournament, and an impressive season, with a 25-19, 25-17, 25-22 win against No. 4 Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 state championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
The Griffins (36-1) had the Knights on their heels all match.
Senior McKenzie Vitosh closed her career with a match-high 17 kills to lead a balanced offensive attack.
Diller-Odell, which swept all three of its state opponents, was Class C-2 runner-up in 2015 and 2016.
Archbishop Bergan (30-12) was seeking its second straight state title.
