The hardware keeps piling up for Omaha Skutt.
The No. 1 SkyHawks will have to make extra room in the trophy case after they cruised to their fifth straight state title with a 25-14, 25-12, 25-16 win over sixth-ranked Omaha Duchesne in the Class B state title match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
The SkyHawks (34-5) hit a blistering .447 and had four or fewer errors in each set as they buzzed through the field without dropping a set over the three-day tournament.
When shown the stat sheet after the match, Skutt coach Renee Saunders was initially stunned.
“I don’t know what to say,” Saunders said. “I hadn’t seen the numbers until now. It’s like, ‘Wow, we really did do well.'
"We were really focused in serve and pass today. We were a little nervous yesterday for that match (vs. Norris), but today we let loose and had a little bit of fun.”
That fun included a fifth consecutive title, which is tied for third all-time. The SkyHawks can match the record held by both Shickley and Bellevue West if they win in 2020.
And with the nucleus they have returning, folks would be crazy to bet against it.
“There’s a little pressure to keep it going,” Skutt junior and Husker commit Lindsay Krause said. “But it’s more that we want to do it and keep it going for the players that have played before us. I think we have a good chance next year, too.”
Krause’s entire arsenal was on display during the SkyHawks' three-day run. Power, finesse, passing and serving. And much to the dismay of Skutt’s opponents.
×
You've been selected to receive this special offer. Log in or sign up to continue reading.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Six of her 15 kills came in a dominating opening-set win. Krause teamed with senior outside hitter Megan Skovsende to pile up 31 of the SkyHawks' 53 kills on the night.
When asked if there’s anyone — regardless of class — that could knock off Skutt, Cardinals coach Andrew Wehrli was frank.
“They’re one of the best in the state, by far,” Wehrli said. “I mean, they had 53 kills on 94 swings. What do you do with that?”
The Duchesne coach also lavished praise on Skutt setter Allie Gray. The junior handed out 41 assists, putting the ball right where her hitters could be effective nearly every time.
“The most underestimated part of that team is Allie Gray,” Wehrli said. “In my opinion, the best setter in the state. She runs such a great system. It’s clean, it’s fast and the ball’s where it needs to be.”
Gray was all smiles after the match, as were her teammates. She was quick to tip her cap to the talented array of hitters around her.
“My job’s a lot easier when I have them to do the job around me,” Gray said. “Each year our emphasis is to not be complacent and to earn where we end up.”
Saunders said her team’s biggest growth spurt may have come when forced to play their first 13 matches without Krause due to her playing with the U-18 national team.
“Everybody brought everybody else up,” Saunders said. “It was almost like her absence helped us get stronger.”
Gretna vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 11.9
Papillion-La Vista South players celebrate their five-set win against Gretna Saturday in the Class A state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt players celebrate their three-set sweep over Omaha Duchesne on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in the Class B state championship at Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt players celebrate their three-set sweep over Omaha Duchesne on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in the Class B state championship at Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt players celebrate their three-set sweep over Omaha Duchesne on Saturday in the Class B state championship at Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause (left) celebrates with teammate Allison Gray a kill Krause scored in the third set against Omaha Duchesne on Saturday in the Class B state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt's Allison Gray (30) celebrates the SkyHawks' win in the second set with teammates Cameron Cartwright (left), Megan Skovsende (15), Abigail Schomers (3) and Breanna Skala (right) in the Class B state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Duchesne dives to keep a ball in play in the third set against Omaha Skutt in the Class B state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt's Abigail Schomers elevates for a second-set kill against Omaha Duchesne on Saturday in the Class B state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause (top) goes up for the block with teammate Ava Heyne (13) in the first set against Omaha Duchesne on Saturday in the Class B state championship at Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt's Cameron Cartwright goes up for a second-set kill against Omaha Duchesne on Saturday during the Class B state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt's Abigail Schomers (3) celebrates a second-set kill with teammate Allison Gray on Saturday in the Class B state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran players celebrate their victory against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal dives for the ball in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match against St. Paul on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss (left) and Lexie Kreizel look to pass the ball against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran students cheer for their team in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match against St. Paul on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss celebrates a point against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Lexie Kreizel (1) and Marriah Buss (23) celebrate a point against St. Paul in the Class C-1 volleyball championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Abigail Wohlgemuth (15) and Ashlyn DeBoer (7) celebrate a point against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Lexie Kreizel (1), Abby Wachal (24) and Abigail Wohlgemuth celebrate a point against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal (24) sets the ball against St. Paul in the Class C-1 volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Ashlyn DeBoer (7) and Abigail Wohlgemuth (15) attempt to defend against St. Paul's Brooke Poppert (11) in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Lexie Kreizel (1) against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss (23) celebrates a point against St. Paul in the Class C-1 volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss (23) hits the ball against St. Paul's Brooke Poppert (bottom) in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss (23) blocks the ball from St. Paul's Josie Jakubowski (bottom) in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Paige Trutna serves against St. Paul in the Class C-1 volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
St. Paul's Josie Jakubowski (below) hits the ball against Lincoln Lutheran's Samantha Scholz (14) and Molli Martin (11) in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran head coach Sue Ziegler embraces Lexi Kreizel (1) after beating St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran head coach Sue Ziegler as a ball goes out of bounds in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match against St. Paul on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran players, including Lexie Kreizel (1), Marriah Buss (23) and Ashlyn DeBoer (7) celebrate their victory against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss (23) hits the ball against St. Paul in the Class C-1 championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Grand Island Central Catholic coach Sharon Zavala signals during the Class C-2 state championship match against Hastings St. Cecilia on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Hastings St. Cecilia's Makenna Asher (18) sets the ball against Grand Island Central Catholic's in the Class C-2 state volleyball championship match on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Grand Island Central Catholic's Chloe Cloud (14) hits the ball against Hastings St. Cecilia's Katharine Hamburger in the Class C-2 state championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Grand Island Central Catholic's Lauryn Willman (1) passes the ball against Hastings St. Cecilia in the Class C-2 state championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Grand Island Central Catholic players celebrate their win against Hastings St. Cecilia in the Class C-2 state volleyball championship match on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Hastings St. Cecilia's Adeline Kirkegaard (28) hits the ball as Grand Island Central Catholic's Chloe Cloud (14) and Gracie Woods (16) attempt a block in the Class C-2 championship match on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Hastings St. Cecilia's head coach Alan VanCura takes in the Class C-2 state volleyball final against Grand Island Central Catholic on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell's Ava Lovitt (5), Karli Heidemann (14) and Mackenzie Vitosh (2) celebrate a point against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 volleyball championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell volleyball head coach Kandice Jurgens gestures from the sidelines in the Class D-1 volleyball championship match against Archbishop on Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell players celebrate their victory against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell players celebrate the victory against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell players, including Karli Heidemann (14), celebrate a point against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Archbishop Bergan's Kaia McIntyre (5) sets the ball against Diller-Odell's Mackenzie Vitosh (2) and Ava Lovitt (5) in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell's Emily Swanson (3) celebrates after scoring on a block against Archbishop Bergan's Lauren Baker (8) in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Archbishop Bergan's Lauren Baker (8) gets the ball bounced off her face after Diller-Odell's Emily Swanson (3) made an successful block in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Archbishop Bergan's Kaia McIntyre (5) sets the ball against Diller-Odell's Karli Heidemann (14) in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell's Karli Heidemann (14) sets the ball against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell's Kyleigh Barnts (10) looks on as teammate Addison Heidemann (4) makes a forearm pass against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell's Mackenzie Vitosh (2) hits the ball against Archbishop Bergan's Hannah Frost (15) in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell players celebrate the victory against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS players hold up the trophy during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' Makenna Krings tips the ball during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis celebrates a point on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, during a match against BDS in the Class D-2 volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS' Jordan Bolte (right) sets the ball on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, against Humphrey St. Francis in the Class D-2 state volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' Lauren Pfeifer (11) receives her second -place medal from head coach Dean Korus on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, following the Class D-2 volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Left to right: BDS' Kaylee Noel (34) is given her medal by head coach Kari Jo Alfs after the Eagles won the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS players hold up the trophy after the Eagles won the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis players hold up their second place trophy after the Class D-2 state volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' Caitlin Jarosz (13) lunges forward to bump during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' Lauren Pfeifer (center left) wipes tears from her eyes before her team is awarded second place medals after the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS players fall to the ground celebrating after winning the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS' Mariah Sliva (right) kills during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS' Taryn Fiala (32) dives for the ball during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS' head coach Kari Jo Alfs gives her team a thumbs up during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS players celebrate a point on Saturday against Humphrey St. Francis in the Class D-2 state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS' fan section cheers during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' head coach Dean Korus (right) and his coaches laugh after he shouts "she's a freshman" on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, against BDS in the Class D-2 state volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner (1) attempts a kill on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, during a match against BDS in the Class D-2 volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter