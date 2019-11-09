{{featured_button_text}}
D-2 state volleyball championship, 11.9

Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner (1) attempts a kill on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, during a match against BDS in the Class D-2 volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

BDS is atop Class D-2 volleyball once again.

The top-ranked Eagles survived a furious rally from No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis and rallied from their own fifth-set deficit for a 26-24, 25-16, 19-25, 18-25, 16-14 victory in the Class D-2 state championship match Saturday morning at the Devaney Sports Center.

BDS won a state title in 2018, as well.

The Eagles took a 2-0 set lead before the Flyers rallied to force a decisive fifth set. BDS trailed 6-2 and 8-4 in the third set before finding another gear. It took a 14-9 lead, but the Flyers had one more rally in them and tied the match at 14-14. A Regan Alfs kill ended the match.

Junior Macy Kamler led the Eagles (29-5) with 30 kills.

Humphrey St. Francis outlasted Lawrence-Nelson in five sets in Friday's semifinal round. BDS played three five-set matches at the state tournament.

