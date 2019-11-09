Even as poetic as state volleyball can be, it was a poem by BDS head coach Kari Jo Alfs that helped inspire her team to a 26-24, 25-16, 19-25, 18-25, 16-14 victory against No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis to win their second straight Class D-2 championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Adding to it each day of the state volleyball tournament, Alfs created the poem for motivation and to hopefully tell one of the greatest 2019 stories ever told.
“Little did I know it was going to be the greatest story ever told, because Thursday night was a comeback, Friday morning was an ultimate comeback and today we had to go five sets to win this match,” said Alfs.
Playing 15 sets in three days, it was a difficult journey for the defending champions having to comeback from two sets down to beat No. 4 Bertrand, outlast No. 3 Wynot in five sets, and then having to outlast a comeback-driven Humphrey St. Francis team.
“We suffered a lot, because you could tell we were looking a little fatigued out there. We played 10 sets in 17 hours,” said Alfs.
However, for as tired as BDS said it was, it certainly didn’t show early on. Aided by junior middle hitter Macy Kamler’s four early kills, the Eagles jumped out of the gate with urgency, building a 10-4 lead to start set one. They eventually built at 20-9 lead, but that is when the scrappiness of St. Francis got going.
Fueled by the serving of freshman Kylee Wessel, the Flyers stormed back to tie the match at 20-20 with an 11-0 run which included three ace serves by Wessel. It was then Kamler, who finished with a game-high 30 kills, rose up to lead the Eagles with three more kills to lock up set one.
The second set was a little closer but the three-headed monster of Kamler, Regan Alfs, and Mariah Sliva overwhelmed the Flyers, contributing for 13 of 14 BDS kills in the set. St. Francis crawled their way to come within three at 17-14, but the Eagles used an 8-2 run to catapult themselves to a 2-0 lead.
Going into the third set, it seemed as though BDS would steamroll its way to another state championship, but St. Francis had other ideas. Led by both Caitlin Jarosz and Wessel, the Flyers' offense started to take smart, efficient swings that started to rack up. By the end of the set, St. Francis had avoided elimination with a 25-19 win.
It was much of the same in the fourth set. Statistically, the match wasn’t close as BDS had 20 more kills and digs than the Flyers, but the errors were starting to clump together for the Eagles. A late 10-4 by St. Francis would be the difference as the Flyers forced a decisive fifth set with a 25-18 win in set four.
“We were a deer in the headlights and they (BDS) were a truck coming at us. We couldn’t stop anything at the net but it was in the third and fourth sets that we got some defensive stops and made some nice saves,” said St. Francis head coach Dean Korus.
The Flyers carried momentum from the last two sets to take a 8-4 lead forcing a BDS timeout. Coming out of the break, the Eagles put together a ferocious 10-1 run to go up 14-9. It was then St. Francis, who had been pesky all day, who put together a 5-0 run fueled by three Allison Weidner kills to tie it up at 14.
“I told the girls we were in this position last year when Ewing came back on us, but we’ve been in this position before and I told them we need to finish right here,” said Alfs.
That is exactly what BDS did. A Regan Alfs kill ended a five-set thriller and gave the senior setter quite a moment to end her season and volleyball career.
“Honestly, what’s going through my mind is my mother yelling, 'Swing!," the senior said. "So I swung, it hit off a block, and it worked.”