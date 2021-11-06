State volleyball: Baumert sisters share stage for final time as Howells-Dodge wins first title

Ellie and Grace Baumert have been playing volleyball together since middle school.
Their first memory playing with each other was Ellie pushing Grace down in excitement after hitting someone in the face.
Their final memory playing together? Winning a state championship.
The two led Class D-1 No. 1 Howells-Dodge to an 18-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-21 victory over No. 3 Archbishop Bergan for the consolidated school’s first state volleyball championship.
“It means a lot (winning with Grace),” said Ellie, a senior. “Grace means a lot and she does a lot for me. My mindset coming into it was, 'If I am not going to play for myself, I am going to give it to her,’ because she deserves it more than I do sometimes.”
The Baumert relationship? A bit rocky at times. Everyday chores can cause an issue. But everything is different on the court.
“It’s not necessarily a fight,” coach Taryn Janke said. “It is them telling each other and pushing each other harder.”
Their work ethic as a duo was what always brought them together.
“It’s fun because if one of us messes up, we just look at each other and give a nod like we know what to do,” said Grace, a junior. “That and in practice, we train together trying to see if we can one-up each other and just pushing each other.”
If being close sisters wasn’t enough, the two each finished with a match-high 23 kills for the Jaguars on Saturday. Grace added 12 digs and five blocks, while Ellie had 18 digs and 21 assists.
The Baumert sisters came alive in the third and fourth sets with a combined 25 kills. Howells-Dodge faced deficits of 12-6 and 15-7, respectively, in the two sets, before coming back to win and clinch the match.
“I started saying this to all of the girls, ‘Be a game-changer, anyone can do it,'” Grace said. “We have played games like that. It comes down to a choice. … We have to make that choice.”
Playing from behind was a common theme for the team all season. When Howells-Dodge faced that situation Saturday, it was nothing new. It came down to whether or not the Jaguars could respond.
“It’s Howells-Dodge volleyball, that’s just what we say,” Ellie said. “That’s what works for us. Staying aggressive, going for every touch and no regrets.”
No regrets, Janke said, was also her one message the entire tournament. Even on Saturday.
“We made it to the state championship. That is a proud moment either way,” Jahnke said. “A lot of times I said, 'One point, one set, one game,' but 'No regrets' was what I carried on a little bit more, because I didn’t want them to sit there and live on the fact that they didn’t get a ball or give 100% effort, or push their teammates to what they could achieve.”
Ellie is moving on to play at Texas Tech next fall, but Grace is coming back to motivate a group to return to the same stage, and accomplish the same goals.
“Next year comes down to how far we push ourselves,” Grace said. “I think with what we have, if we push hard, we can go as far as we want. It’s up to us.”