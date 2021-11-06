State volleyball: Baumert sisters share stage for final time as Howells-Dodge wins first title

If being close sisters wasn’t enough, the two each finished with a match-high 23 kills for the Jaguars on Saturday. Grace added 12 digs and five blocks, while Ellie had 18 digs and 21 assists.

The Baumert sisters came alive in the third and fourth sets with a combined 25 kills. Howells-Dodge faced deficits of 12-6 and 15-7, respectively, in the two sets, before coming back to win and clinch the match.

“I started saying this to all of the girls, ‘Be a game-changer, anyone can do it,'” Grace said. “We have played games like that. It comes down to a choice. … We have to make that choice.”

Playing from behind was a common theme for the team all season. When Howells-Dodge faced that situation Saturday, it was nothing new. It came down to whether or not the Jaguars could respond.

“It’s Howells-Dodge volleyball, that’s just what we say,” Ellie said. “That’s what works for us. Staying aggressive, going for every touch and no regrets.”

No regrets, Janke said, was also her one message the entire tournament. Even on Saturday.