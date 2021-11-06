State volleyball: 'Basketball school' Sacred Heart recaptures its volleyball magic, outlasts Flyers for D-2 title

Sacred Heart certainly had more pep in its step midway through the fourth set Saturday, trailing the match 2-1.

Humphrey St. Francis closed to within 13-12 on an ace before a kill by Vonderschmidt ignited a six-point run. The Irish carried that into the decisive set.

Vonderschmidt had three early kills in the fifth and she wrapped up the Irish's state title run with a slam to the middle of the court to end the match.

Vonderschmidt, a 6-0 senior middle blocker, was her dominant self all match — 27 kills, 12 digs and six blocks — but she had a bigger presence in the final set.

"I knew I couldn't hold back, not to be timid, not to be afraid. It's all about confidence," said Vonderschmidt, who also is a two-time all-state basketball player. "It's the last set. It's 15 points of my life. I think pushing, getting the job done, just swinging, not to be scared. That was my intent."

Humphrey St. Francis coach Dean Korus said he knew his team would have its hands full with the Irish's top player.

"We just wanted to get her in the back row so maybe we had a little more shot against their other hitters," he said. "But, yeah, she's an animal."