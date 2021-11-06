State volleyball: 'Basketball school' Sacred Heart recaptures its volleyball magic, outlasts Flyers for D-2 title

Yup, Erison Vonderschmidt and her schoolmates had heard it.
"Everyone says, 'Oh, Sacred Heart is a basketball school. What about volleyball?'" she said. "We've been working hard every year that I've been here, never getting it done (in volleyball). We said, 'Hey, it's time. It's almost over. Let's get it done.'"
Irish volleyball gained one on basketball Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Behind a dominant performance from Vonderschmidt — and the mental toughness that coach Emma Ebel saw more of this year — No. 1 Sacred Heart outlasted No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis 23-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-19, 15-9 in the state tournament to capture the school's third Class D-2 state volleyball title and first since 2006.
It's another girls banner for a school that has six of them for basketball, including three since 2015.
Sacred Heart (35-2) closed the season with 18 straight wins. Last year, the Irish fell in the state semifinals to Pioneer Conference rival Diller-Odell.
The Irish seniors — Vonderschmidt, Rachel Magdanz, Lainey Ebel and Taylor and Emma Frederick — saw their window closing, but they also knew they had the makings for a special season.
"The athleticism has always been there with this group," Ebel said. "They've seen a lot of success in basketball for years and years. They just needed a little more knowledge and a little more pep. And I think when August rolled around, I saw that in them."
Sacred Heart certainly had more pep in its step midway through the fourth set Saturday, trailing the match 2-1.
Humphrey St. Francis closed to within 13-12 on an ace before a kill by Vonderschmidt ignited a six-point run. The Irish carried that into the decisive set.
Vonderschmidt had three early kills in the fifth and she wrapped up the Irish's state title run with a slam to the middle of the court to end the match.
Vonderschmidt, a 6-0 senior middle blocker, was her dominant self all match — 27 kills, 12 digs and six blocks — but she had a bigger presence in the final set.
"I knew I couldn't hold back, not to be timid, not to be afraid. It's all about confidence," said Vonderschmidt, who also is a two-time all-state basketball player. "It's the last set. It's 15 points of my life. I think pushing, getting the job done, just swinging, not to be scared. That was my intent."
Humphrey St. Francis coach Dean Korus said he knew his team would have its hands full with the Irish's top player.
"We just wanted to get her in the back row so maybe we had a little more shot against their other hitters," he said. "But, yeah, she's an animal."
Junior Olivia Eickhoff added 16 kills for the Irish, who were playing in just their second fifth-set match of the season. The other came against No. 2 Diller-Odell in a subdistrict final.
Ebel said this year's team was much more mentally tougher, and that had the Irish atop Class D-2 for most of the season.
That's where it will end, too.
"It could have gone one of two ways (Saturday) and we keep talking about we worked so hard on our mental toughness there and it really showcased there in that game and in that fifth set especially," Ebel said.
Kylee Wessel had 17 kills and 11 digs for the Flyers (25-6), who played beyond Korus' season expectations. They were playing in their second state final in three seasons.
