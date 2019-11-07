Junior Katlyn Linder had 23 kills, 18 digs and three blocks in leading No. 2 Pleasanton to a 25-19, 25-16, 24-26, 25-12 win against No. 7 Central Valley in the opening round of the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
Linder got plenty of help. Junior Bella Paitz had 17 kills and junior Kaci Pierce added 13 for the Bulldogs (31-1), who also got 57 set assists from junior Natalie Siegel.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Sophomore Neleigh Poss led Central Valley (24-8) with 14 kills and 18 digs.
Check back later for updates to this story.