{{featured_button_text}}
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9

Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause (top) goes up for the block with teammate Ava Heyne (13) in the first set against Omaha Duchesne on Saturday in the Class B state championship at Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

All-class all-tournament

S, Allison Gray, Omaha Skutt, jr.

S, Ava Legrand, Papillion-LV South, so.

H, Lindsay Krause, Omaha Skutt, jr.

H, Marriah Buss, Lincoln Lutheran, sr.

H, Macy Kamler, BDS, jr.

H, Lydia Yost, Gretna, sr.

Class A

S, Lauren Anderson, Gretna, sr.

S/H, Ava Legrand, Papillion-LV South, so. 

H, Lydia Yost, Gretna, sr.

H, Sophie Hendrix, Papillion-LV South, sr.

H, Skylar Janovich-McCune, Gretna, so.

H, McKenna Ruch, Millard North, sr.

Class B

S, Allie Gray, Omaha Skutt, jr.

H, Lindsay Krause, Omaha Skutt, jr.

H, Megan Skovsende, Omaha Skutt, srr.

H, Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly, jr.

H, Kalli Kroeker, Norris, jr.

H, Kaitlyn Knobbe, Omaha Duchesne, jr.

Class C-1

H, Josie Jakubowski, St. Paul, jr.

H, Marriah Buss, Lincoln Lutheran, sr.

H, Mya Larson, Wahoo, so.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

H, Majesta Valasek, Broken Bow, sr.

L, Lexie Kreizel, Lincoln Lutheran, sr.

S, Olivia Poppert, St. Paul, so.

Class C-2

H, Allison Kalvoda, Grand Island CC, sr.

H, Kalynn Meyer, Superior, sr.

H, Rebecca Gebhardt, Lutheran NE, jr.

H, Katherine Hamburger, Hastings SC, jr.

H, Avery Kalvoda, Grand Island CC, sr.

S, Katie Maser, Grand Island CC, sr.

Class D-1

H, Mackenzie Vitosh, Diller-Odell, sr.

H, Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell, fr.

H, Allie DeGroff, Archbishop Bergan, sr.

H, Katy Linder, Pleasanton, jr.

S, Addison Heidemann, Diller-Odell, jr.

S, Kaia McIntyre, Archbishop-Bergan, sr.

Class D-2

H, Macy Kamler, BDS, jr.

H, Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF, jr.

H, Mariah Sliva, BDS, so.

H, Caitlin Jarosz, Humphrey SF, sr.

H, Karigan Drudik, Lawrence-Nelson, sr.

S, Regan Alfs, BDS, sr.

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments