State volleyball: After losing stars from 2020, Omaha Skutt doesn't back down in run to history

Whether it was Morgan Burke leading the way with 20 kills, senior setter Abby Schomers putting up 49 assists, Ava Heyne’s 15 kills or junior Ivy Leuck coming up big in Friday’s five-set thriller over Waverly, Saunders had confidence in her team.

“This team is about 80% new this year,” Saunders said. “The journey is day by day. It was a course of three months to get to this day. We’ve had adversity throughout, but it’s my job to build them up, then let them go when it’s time to go.”

Schomers, one of the few returning starters from last year’s team, summed up the state of the SkyHawks’ program well.

“This program is full of thousands of people who come to our games, or follow them on Twitter,” Schomers said. “No one ever leaves the program.”

Ava Heyne, who has watched older sisters Brooke (now at Kansas State) and Lily (Tulsa) play in the program and win championships, was brimming with pride as she put a bow on her Skutt career by adding another title to the trophy case.

“I grew up watching my sisters play back in 2015,” Heyne said. “It just pushes you more to make your own legacy. You look forward to this moment your entire life. And this definitely is one of the best moments for me.”

