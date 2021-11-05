State volleyball: After changing offense, St. Francis takes flight into D-2 state final; FCSH rolls past Wynot

Humphrey St. Francis had to battle to get past Anselmo-Merna in the first round.

Early on Friday in a Class D-2 semifinal match, the Flyers were in another battle. Then they flipped the momentum.

No. 4 St. Francis took a 10-9 lead midway through the second set. From that point, it looked like a completely different team and beat No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center 19-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-12 as the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"We changed offenses," St. Francis coach Dean Korus. "We had a 6-2 going, and we weren’t getting any blocks to the outside. Our setting was inconsistent, and I don’t know if it was a trust issue on the floor at the time, but when that 5-1 came in there, less subs were coming in. Everybody kind of trusts and knows what the other people are going to do on that 5-1.”

St. Francis (25-5) will play No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart for the championship on Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Devaney Center.

Korus said the Flyers just have to play within themselves to get the state title.