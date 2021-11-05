State volleyball: After changing offense, St. Francis takes flight into D-2 state final; FCSH rolls past Wynot

Humphrey St. Francis had to battle to get past Anselmo-Merna in the first round.
Early on Friday in a Class D-2 semifinal match, the Flyers were in another battle. Then they flipped the momentum.
No. 4 St. Francis took a 10-9 lead midway through the second set. From that point, it looked like a completely different team and beat No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center 19-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-12 as the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"We changed offenses," St. Francis coach Dean Korus. "We had a 6-2 going, and we weren’t getting any blocks to the outside. Our setting was inconsistent, and I don’t know if it was a trust issue on the floor at the time, but when that 5-1 came in there, less subs were coming in. Everybody kind of trusts and knows what the other people are going to do on that 5-1.”
St. Francis (25-5) will play No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart for the championship on Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Devaney Center.
Korus said the Flyers just have to play within themselves to get the state title.
“We have to put some pressure at the net because right now, we can’t key on one of their hitters," he said. "They’ve got four or five hitters that can get the job done for them. If we can play like we did the last half of this match, lose or win, I’m OK with it.”
The Flyers were led by Kylee Wessel who had 19 kills.
Maywood-Hayes Center (27-3) will play No. 6 Wynot for third place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lincoln Northeast.
“We had a great season,” Maywood-Hayes Center coach Kory Rohde said. “The girls are competitors and everything they do, they compete. We’ve got that game (Saturday), and we definitely want to go out on a winning note.”
In the other Class D-2 semifinal, Falls City Sacred Heart ousted Wynot.
The Irish widened the gap throughout the first set but couldn’t break away. Then came a 20-point victory in the second set. Sacred Heart had too much overall talent for No. 6 Wynot to handle and the Irish won the match 25-18, 25-5, 25-15.
“I couldn’t be more proud of how they showed up today,” Sacred Heart coach Emma Ebel said. “We talked about how we had to fire on all cylinders yesterday to be successful today and tomorrow, and I feel like they definitely did that.”
Erison Vonderschmidt led the Irish with 15 kills.
Sacred Heart is looking to claim its first state championship since 2006.
“We’ve had this goal all season,” Ebel said. “We’ve met our small goals throughout the year, so we can get to this big goal here which is championship Saturday. ... We’re ready. We’ve never been more ready. (Friday) we played some of the best volleyball we’ve played all year and to me, that says we’re peaking at the right time.”
Wynot (22-10) will turn its focus to the third-place match.
“Any time you get a chance to be down here, it sets the tone for the future,” Wynot coach Tammy Wieseler said. “We just didn’t play our best ball and that’s how it goes. Somebody’s got to win and somebody’s got to lose.”