Top-ranked Papillion-La Vista South defeated Fremont 25-14, 25-10, 25-12 on Wednesday night in a Class A first-round match at the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The 38-0 Titans advance to a 5 p.m. Friday semifinal, while the season came to an end for the 22-9 Tigers, who were making their first state tourney appearance since 1983.