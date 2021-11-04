State volleyball: A look at Friday's most intriguing semifinals

All matches at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
A, Papillion-La Vista South (37-0) vs. Elkhorn South (28-7), 5 p.m.: This is a rematch of last year's state title match. No. 1 Papillion-La Vista South is undefeated and is ranked No. 3 in the country. On the other side, defending champion and No. 5 Elkhorn South has two players headed to the SEC. The teams have played twice this season and the Storm has yet to win a set.
A, Millard West (27-6) vs. Omaha Westside (26-11), 7 p.m.: No. 3 Millard West looked excellent in its opening-round match against Papillion-La Vista on Wednesday. No. 4 Omaha Westside is coming into the semifinals as hot as any team, especially after beating No. 2 Lincoln Southwest in five sets in the first round.
B, Norris (34-2) vs. Elkhorn North (22-11), 5 p.m.: No. 1 Norris is looking to get back to the final again with hopes of capturing its first championship since 2014. No. 4 Elkhorn North is the only Class B team to beat the Titans this season. Both teams are led by Big Ten volleyball recruits: Elkhorn North’s Grace Heaney is going to Purdue, Norris’ Maisie Boesiger to Nebraska.
B, Omaha Skutt (31-8) vs. Waverly (24-11), 7 p.m.: The No. 2 SkyHawks are on the path toward a record-breaking seventh straight Class B title. Waverly’s Bekka Allick starred in the opening round with 23 kills. These two teams did not meet during the regular season.
C-1, Lincoln Lutheran (36-2) vs. Grand Island CC (31-1), 3 p.m.: Despite both being in the Centennial Conference, the No. 1 Warriors and No. 3 Crusaders have yet to play each other this season. Both teams have a lot of firepower, and both are talented at each part of the court. This could be one of the day's best matches.
C-1, Kearney Catholic (32-4) vs. Columbus Lakeview (31-4), 1 p.m.: No. 5 Kearney Catholic got the best of No. 8 Columbus Lakeview earlier this season at the Columbus Classic. Both teams made the state tournament last season, and both teams swept their opening-round opponents this year.
D-1, Elmwood-Murdock (23-9) vs. Archbishop Bergan (26-10), 11 a.m.: It’s a subdistrict rematch. No. 3 Bergan was impressive Thursday behind a balanced offensive attack. No. 10 Elmwood-Murdock pulled off the upset of the tournament so far with a five-set win over No. 2 Mead. The Wolves feature 6-foot-5 Brenna Schmidt, who is hard to prepare for.
D-2, Humphrey St. Francis (24-5) vs. Maywood-Hayes Center (27-2), 11 a.m.: No. 4 St. Francis struggled in the opening round against Anselmo-Merna but won in five sets. No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center took out two-time defending state champion Diller-Odell in its opening-round match.
— Cody Frederick