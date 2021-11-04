State volleyball: A look at Friday's most intriguing semifinals

All matches at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

A, Papillion-La Vista South (37-0) vs. Elkhorn South (28-7), 5 p.m.: This is a rematch of last year's state title match. No. 1 Papillion-La Vista South is undefeated and is ranked No. 3 in the country. On the other side, defending champion and No. 5 Elkhorn South has two players headed to the SEC. The teams have played twice this season and the Storm has yet to win a set.

A, Millard West (27-6) vs. Omaha Westside (26-11), 7 p.m.: No. 3 Millard West looked excellent in its opening-round match against Papillion-La Vista on Wednesday. No. 4 Omaha Westside is coming into the semifinals as hot as any team, especially after beating No. 2 Lincoln Southwest in five sets in the first round.

B, Norris (34-2) vs. Elkhorn North (22-11), 5 p.m.: No. 1 Norris is looking to get back to the final again with hopes of capturing its first championship since 2014. No. 4 Elkhorn North is the only Class B team to beat the Titans this season. Both teams are led by Big Ten volleyball recruits: Elkhorn North’s Grace Heaney is going to Purdue, Norris’ Maisie Boesiger to Nebraska.