State volleyball: A look at Friday's most intriguing semifinals

All matches at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
A, Elkhorn South (28-1) vs. Papillion-La Vista (22-9), 7 p.m.
East team had little trouble getting through Wednesday's first round. The Storm and Monarchs will be meeting for the third time this season. Elkhorn South won the first two.
A, Papillion-La Vista South (28-5) vs. Millard West (23-8), approx. 8:45 p.m.
Defending champion Papio South looked awfully good in putting away Bellevue West in the opening round. The Titans have junior setter and Kansas State recruit Ava LaGrand leading the way. PLVS won the two regular-season meetings; however, the second went five sets.
Pinnacle Bank is hosting all four days of the tournament in 2020.
B, Norris (28-4) vs. Elkhorn (23-9), approx. 8:45 p.m.
The EMC foes will be meeting for the fourth time this season. Elkhorn won the first matchup, but Norris took the next two, including the conference tournament final. Both teams swept their first-round foes. Elkhorn is looking for its first state finals berth since 2005, while Norris is looking to get back there for the first time since 2014.
C-1, St. Paul (33-0) vs. Lincoln Lutheran (30-6), approx. 3:45 p.m.
It's a rematch of last year's state championship game won by Lutheran, which has a much different-looking team this year. St. Paul has several players back from last year, including junior setter Olivia Poppert. The Warriors finished strong in a first-round win against Kearney Catholic.
C-2, Overton (27-2) vs. Norfolk Catholic (24-7), approx. 3:45 p.m.
Neither school has reached a state volleyball final, so one team will be making a little history Friday. Overton's only two losses are to Pleasanton, the top-rated team in Class D-1. Norfolk Catholic would like another potential shot at Lutheran Northeast, which it lost to in subdistrict play.
D-1, BDS (29-3) vs. Archbishop Bergan (25-10), approx. 10:45 a.m.
Both programs know how to play deep into the season. BDS won Class D-2 titles in 2018 and 2019, and Bergan won a state title in 2018 and finished runner-up last year. Senior Macy Kamler leads the way for BDS.
D-1, CWC (32-1) vs. Maywood-Hayes Center (29-0), approx. 10:45 a.m.
With a combined 61 wins between them, the Renegades and Wolves know how to win. Maywood-Hayes Center swept Mullen to reach the semifinal, while senior Morgan Ramsey put down 33 kills in CWC's opening-round win.
