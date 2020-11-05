State volleyball: A look at Friday's most intriguing semifinals

All matches at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

A, Elkhorn South (28-1) vs. Papillion-La Vista (22-9), 7 p.m.

East team had little trouble getting through Wednesday's first round. The Storm and Monarchs will be meeting for the third time this season. Elkhorn South won the first two.

A, Papillion-La Vista South (28-5) vs. Millard West (23-8), approx. 8:45 p.m.

Defending champion Papio South looked awfully good in putting away Bellevue West in the opening round. The Titans have junior setter and Kansas State recruit Ava LaGrand leading the way. PLVS won the two regular-season meetings; however, the second went five sets.

State volleyball tournament schedule and results Pinnacle Bank is hosting all four days of the tournament in 2020.

B, Norris (28-4) vs. Elkhorn (23-9), approx. 8:45 p.m.

The EMC foes will be meeting for the fourth time this season. Elkhorn won the first matchup, but Norris took the next two, including the conference tournament final. Both teams swept their first-round foes. Elkhorn is looking for its first state finals berth since 2005, while Norris is looking to get back there for the first time since 2014.

C-1, St. Paul (33-0) vs. Lincoln Lutheran (30-6), approx. 3:45 p.m.