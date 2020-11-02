State volleyball: 'A different team now' — Southwest volleyball team hitting its stride at the right moment

When Lincoln Southwest head coach Mark Novotny reexamined game film from the Silver Hawks’ 3-2 loss to Kearney on Sept. 3, he hardly recognized the team he was watching.

Then, he flipped to Southwest’s most recent match, a dominant 3-0 sweep of Kearney in the district championship and there was no denying what he saw — a united, fearless team that has improved immensely over the course of the season.

“It’s just a different team now, and this is the time of year that you want to see those things happening,” Novotny said.

One of the defining characteristics of Southwest’s season has been its togetherness as a team, and that began when team leaders conveyed an important message at the beginning of the season. Due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, the Silver Hawks didn’t know how long the season would last and they vowed to play each match like it could be their last.

“Especially with this being my senior year, it feels like the last year came a little early,” Carly Coen said. “It really opened my eyes that it’s all going to end soon, so I felt like going extra hard this season.”