State volleyball: A closer look at the D-2, where the defending champ and other challengers clash

Our take

No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart and No. 2 Diller-Odell have played six times this season, and the Irish lead the series 4-2. However, with Diller-Odell's Karli Heidemann sidelined with an injury, look for No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center or No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis to challenge for the title. No. 5 Stuart and No. 6 Wynot also could make some noise, especially the Blue Devils and all of their state history.