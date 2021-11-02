State volleyball: A closer look at the D-2, where the defending champ and other challengers clash

Can defending state champion Diller-Odell fend off several talented challengers in Class D-2?
The qualifiers
Anselmo-Merna (24-8, No. 7 ranking): The Coyotes' only other state appearance came in 1972.
Diller-Odell (23-9, No. 2): The Griffins won a D-2 state title last year and a D-1 title in 2019.
Exeter-Milligan (20-10, No. 10): The Timberwolves have won 12 straight after starting the season 8-10.
Falls City SH (32-2, No. 1): The Irish reached the state semis last year; seeking first state title since 2006.
Humphrey SF (23-5, No. 4): Three-time state champion Flyers are making their third straight state appearance.
Maywood-Hayes Center (26-2, No. 3): The Wolves have won 10 straight matches, only dropping one set in that stretch.
Stuart (26-5, No. 5): Broncos have six starters, including 5-foot-8 middle Lexi Schroder, who has a team-best 421 kills.
Wynot (21-9, No. 6): Senior outside Karley Heimes leads team in kills (385), blocks (68) and digs (358).
Riding a hot streak
Falls City SH. The Irish are 32-2, with the only two losses coming to Diller-Odell. The Irish and Griffins have played each other six times this season.
Thursday's first-round matchups
(At Pinnacle Bank Arena)
Falls City SH vs. Exeter-Milligan, 9 a.m.
Stuart vs. Wynot, 11 a.m.
Humphrey SF vs. Anselmo-Merna, 9 a.m.
Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Diller-Odell, 11 a.m.
Players to watch
MB, Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH: The 6-foot senior leads her team in ace serves (53), ace blocks (46) and kills (368).
MH, Olivia Hansen, Maywood-Hayes Center: Hansen leads her teams in ace serves (44), ace blocks (53) and kills (281).
S, Keira Hennerberg, Diller-Odell: With 850 set assists this season, she leads all players in D-2 at state.
S, Emma Baumgart, Humphrey SF: One-half of the Baumgart twins, Emma leads the Flyers with 400 set assists.
MH, Lexi Schroder, Stuart: Schroder has 379 digs and 421 kills for the Broncos.
Our take
No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart and No. 2 Diller-Odell have played six times this season, and the Irish lead the series 4-2. However, with Diller-Odell's Karli Heidemann sidelined with an injury, look for No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center or No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis to challenge for the title. No. 5 Stuart and No. 6 Wynot also could make some noise, especially the Blue Devils and all of their state history.