State volleyball: A closer look at the D-2 bracket, where the Griffins look to go back-to-back

About the Eagles: They're making their fourth state appearance, and have five hitters with 102 kills or more this season.

No. 5 Falls City SH (25-6) vs. No. 4 Humphrey SF (26-2)

About the Irish: They're the only team to beat Diller-Odell this season; there is only one senior (middle Danielle Bippes) on the roster.

About the Flyers: The 2019 Class D-2 state runners-up have standouts at hitter (Allison Weidner), setter (Peighton Eisenmenger) and libero (Alissa Kosch).

No. 2 CWC (31-1) vs. No. 8 Wynot (18-4)

About the Coyotes: Eight of the team's 11 varsity players are seniors, including 6-foot-1 hitter Morgan Ramsey (439 kills) and setter Ryann Haburchak.

About the Blue Devils: All four losses came against teams outside of Class D-2; setters Edyn Sudbeck and Chloe Heimes lead the way.

No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center (28-0) vs. No. 7 Mullen (28-5)

About the Wolves: Making their first-ever appearance at the state tournament. Hayes Center last made it in 2006, and Maywood never reached state.