State volleyball: A closer look at the D-1, where familiar faces meet new faces

Archbishop Bergan, BDS and Howells-Dodge have been state regulars in recent years, but some new faces look to shine in Class D-1.

The qualifiers

Archbishop Bergan (25-10, No. 3 ranking): Knights have been in the state final in each of the past three seasons (state title in 2018).

BDS (26-5, No. 6): The Eagles, who reached the state semifinals last year, have won 12 of their last 13 matches.

Cambridge (27-6, No. 8): Trojans won a state title in 1993 and finished runners-up in 2007 and 2008.

Elmwood-Murdock (22-9, No. 10): Knights are back in the state tournament for the first time since 2014.

Howells-Dodge (28-3, No. 1): Each of the Jaguars' three losses came to Class C-2 state qualifiers.

Mead (27-4, No. 2): Raiders are led by senior trio of Brianna Lemke (431 kills), Emily Quinn (873 assists) and Demmy Patocka (362 digs).

Nebraska Christian (28-3, No. 4): One of the more balanced teams in the field with five players recording 120 kills or more.