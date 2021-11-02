State volleyball: A closer look at the D-1, where familiar faces meet new faces

Archbishop Bergan, BDS and Howells-Dodge have been state regulars in recent years, but some new faces look to shine in Class D-1.
The qualifiers
Archbishop Bergan (25-10, No. 3 ranking): Knights have been in the state final in each of the past three seasons (state title in 2018).
BDS (26-5, No. 6): The Eagles, who reached the state semifinals last year, have won 12 of their last 13 matches.
Cambridge (27-6, No. 8): Trojans won a state title in 1993 and finished runners-up in 2007 and 2008.
Elmwood-Murdock (22-9, No. 10): Knights are back in the state tournament for the first time since 2014.
Howells-Dodge (28-3, No. 1): Each of the Jaguars' three losses came to Class C-2 state qualifiers.
Mead (27-4, No. 2): Raiders are led by senior trio of Brianna Lemke (431 kills), Emily Quinn (873 assists) and Demmy Patocka (362 digs).
Nebraska Christian (28-3, No. 4): One of the more balanced teams in the field with five players recording 120 kills or more.
Overton (26-5, No. 7): Sophomore JoLee Ryan is only 5-foot-9, but she plays big in the middle (442 kills, 52 blocks).
Riding a hot streak
Overton. The Eagles have won 14 of 15, the only loss to C-1 state qualifier Kearney Catholic. In the 14 wins, the Eagles have only dropped a combined three sets.
Thursday's first-round matchups
(At Pinnacle Bank Arena)
Howells-Dodge vs. BDS, 1 p.m.
Nebraska Christian vs. Overton, 3 p.m.
Mead vs. Elmwood-Murdock, 1 p.m.
Archbishop Bergan vs. Cambridge, 3 p.m.
Players to watch
S, Ellie Baumert, Howells-Dodge: The Texas Tech commit leads the Jaguars with 426 set assists
OH, Grace Baumert, Howells-Dodge: The junior, and another top recruit, for Howells-Dodge has 323 kills and 232 digs.
OH, Brianna Lemke, Mead: The 6-foot senior makes her mark on the court and has 431 kills.
S, Rebecca Baker, Archbishop Bergan: The junior has recorded 813 set assists for the Knights.
OH, Reghan Flynn, Nebraska Christian: Flynn leads her team in digs (288) and kills (259).
Our take
No. 1 Howells-Dodge, No. 2 Mead and No. 3 Archbishop Bergan all have excellent chances to win state this year. Howells-Dodge probably has a slight edge due to the talent of the Baumert sisters. Bergan and Mead split their two matches this year. No. 4 Nebraska Christian and No. 6 BDS have been playing some excellent ball in the second half of the season and each could be a force in the tournament, too.