State volleyball: A closer look at the D-1 bracket, where motivation is driving No. 1 Pleasanton

A closer look at Class D-1, which takes the court Thursday.
No. 1 Pleasanton (30-0) vs. No. 6 Johnson-Brock (20-11)
About the Bulldogs: They're aiming for a calendar-year sweep of state titles after winning the D-1 crown in basketball in March.
About the Eagles: Seven of their 11 losses have come against state-bound teams; have reached semifinals in each of their past four appearances.
No. 4 Mead (23-6) vs. No. 5 South Platte (26-4)
About the Raiders: A lot of the firepower comes from junior outside Brianna Lemke (284 kills) and senior middle Rebecca Halbmaier (257 kills).
About the Knights: South Platte, located in Big Springs, is making its first state tournament appearance; Knights have two seniors on the roster.
No. 2 BDS (28-3) vs. No. 7 Hartington CC (17-13)
About the Eagles: After winning state titles in Class D-2 in 2018 and 2019, the Eagles take aim at their first D-1 crown; finished in third in D-1 in 2017.
About the Trojans: They finished as state runners-up in 2017 and 2018 in Class C-2; played one of the state's toughest schedules.
No. 3 Archbishop Bergan (24-10) vs. Amherst (20-10)
About the Knights: With 219 blocks, they're the top-blocking team in the D-1 field. Lauren Baker leads the way with 81 stuffs.
About the Broncos: A sweep of North Platte St. Pat's sealed their first state appearance in 15 years, and third overall.
Players to watch
OH, Macy Kamler, BDS: A third-team Super-Stater last year, the hard-hitting Kamler has 391 kills and 279 digs; also an all-stater in hoops.
S, Natalie Siegel, Pleasanton: The 5-foot-6 senior is one of the state leaders in assists (853) and can contribute at the net, too (57 kills and 17 blocks).
MH, Lauren Baker, Archbishop Bergan: The 5-10 senior leads the team in kills (358) and blocks (81) while contributing 282 digs.
S, Rebecca Baker, Archbishop Bergan: The 5-9 sophomore runs the offense (712 assists) and is a key part of the defense (222 digs).
S, Emily Quinn, Mead: The 5-6 junior has 802 assists and 190 digs; also among team leaders in aces (42).
L, Audrey Sandford, Johnson-Brock: Johnson-Brock has several strong defenders, led by Sandfort, who has 499 digs.
By the numbers
2: Pleasanton has dropped only two sets all season, with the first coming against C-1 Grand Island Central Catholic.
8-1: The record for BDS' seniors at state — state titles in 2018 and 2019 and a third-place finish in 2017.
Our take
No. 2 BDS won state in Class D-2 a year ago, but a formidable opponent stands in the way of a repeat. No. 1 Pleasanton lost just two sets during an undefeated regular season, and it even beat top-five teams in Classes C-1 and C-2. No. 3 Archbishop Bergan, No. 4 Mead and No. 5 South Platte are worthy challengers, but Pleasanton has been a cut above all season.
