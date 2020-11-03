State volleyball: A closer look at the D-1 bracket, where motivation is driving No. 1 Pleasanton

About the Eagles: Seven of their 11 losses have come against state-bound teams; have reached semifinals in each of their past four appearances.

No. 4 Mead (23-6) vs. No. 5 South Platte (26-4)

About the Raiders: A lot of the firepower comes from junior outside Brianna Lemke (284 kills) and senior middle Rebecca Halbmaier (257 kills).

About the Knights: South Platte, located in Big Springs, is making its first state tournament appearance; Knights have two seniors on the roster.

No. 2 BDS (28-3) vs. No. 7 Hartington CC (17-13)

About the Eagles: After winning state titles in Class D-2 in 2018 and 2019, the Eagles take aim at their first D-1 crown; finished in third in D-1 in 2017.

About the Trojans: They finished as state runners-up in 2017 and 2018 in Class C-2; played one of the state's toughest schedules.

No. 3 Archbishop Bergan (24-10) vs. Amherst (20-10)

About the Knights: With 219 blocks, they're the top-blocking team in the D-1 field. Lauren Baker leads the way with 81 stuffs.