State volleyball: A closer look at the C-2 bracket, where we're guaranteed a new champ

A closer look at Class C-2, which takes the court Thursday.

No. 1 Lutheran Northeast (33-1) vs. Centennial (22-11)

About the Eagles: Their only hiccup was a five-set loss to C-1 Columbus Lakeview; senior setters Chloe Spence and Madeline Becker set the tone.

About the Broncos: Making their first state appearance since 2007; Seward transfer Jaci Opfer has stepped in nicely at setter.

No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh (21-7) vs. No. 4 Howells-Dodge (25-4)

About the Patriots: Balanced attack is led by Chloe Hanel (243 kills), Cassidy Hoffman (229), Kayden Schumacher (159) and Kennedy Settje (116).

About the Jaguars: Making their first state appearance since 2015 and getting a lot of contributions from a deep pool of juniors and sophomores.

No. 2 Overton (26-2) vs. No. 8 Guardian Angels CC (16-10)

About the Eagles: Their only losses came to Class D-1 No. 1 Pleasanton; making consecutive trips to state for the first time in school history.