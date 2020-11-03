State volleyball: A closer look at the C-2 bracket, where we're guaranteed a new champ

A closer look at Class C-2, which takes the court Thursday.
No. 1 Lutheran Northeast (33-1) vs. Centennial (22-11)
About the Eagles: Their only hiccup was a five-set loss to C-1 Columbus Lakeview; senior setters Chloe Spence and Madeline Becker set the tone.
About the Broncos: Making their first state appearance since 2007; Seward transfer Jaci Opfer has stepped in nicely at setter.
No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh (21-7) vs. No. 4 Howells-Dodge (25-4)
About the Patriots: Balanced attack is led by Chloe Hanel (243 kills), Cassidy Hoffman (229), Kayden Schumacher (159) and Kennedy Settje (116).
About the Jaguars: Making their first state appearance since 2015 and getting a lot of contributions from a deep pool of juniors and sophomores.
No. 2 Overton (26-2) vs. No. 8 Guardian Angels CC (16-10)
About the Eagles: Their only losses came to Class D-1 No. 1 Pleasanton; making consecutive trips to state for the first time in school history.
About the Bluejays: Middle Evelyn Wooldrik (111 kills) is the only senior on a team at state for the first time since 2016.
No. 3 Norfolk Catholic (23-7) vs. No. 6 Superior (19-6)
About the Knights: The Knights, who made the Class C-1 field a year ago, are seeking their first state tournament win since 2006.
About the Wildcats: After making state only once in school history (2008), Superior has rattled off four consecutive trips, including a state championship season in 2017.
Players to watch
OH, Shayla Meyer, Superior: The 6-foot junior, among state leaders with 436 kills, has stepped into the go-to role after graduation of her sister Kalynn.
OH, Rebecca Gebhardt, Lutheran Northeast: The offense goes through the 5-foot-8 senior, who has 403 kills and 431 digs.
OH, Kate Hirschfeld, Centennial: Among the state leaders in kills with 420. She also leads the team in digs (309).
S, Chloe Spencer, Lutheran Northeast: She helps engineer the offense (542 assists), but also is second on the team in kills (161).
OH, Grace Baumert, Howells-Dodge: Just a sophomore, the 6-1 standout has put down 418 kills and is a strong server (56 aces).
S, Ellie Baumert, Howells-Dodge: Has 675 set assists, 122 digs and 77 kills.
OH, Channatee Robles, Norfolk Catholic: The 5-10 outside contributes in many aspects (355 kills, 387 digs, 50 ace serves).
OH, Sophia Hass, GACC: The 5-8 junior leads the team with 334 digs and can clean up the floor (431 digs).
By the numbers
4: Number of Norfolk Catholic players with 165 kills or more — Channatee Robles (355), Mary Fennessy (251), Avery Yosten (188) and Addison Corr (165).
6.5: Kills per set for Superior's Shayla Meyer, which leads the state.
Our take
No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast has dominated all season, but its three dropped sets against C-2 opponents came against the same team — No. 3 Norfolk Catholic. No. 2 Overton will hope to avoid a first-round exit like it suffered in 2019; the talented attackers on No. 4 Howells-Dodge and No. 6 Superior will give them a chance in any match.
