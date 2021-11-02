 Skip to main content
State volleyball: A closer look at the C-2 bracket, where a new champion will be crowned
Superior vs. Freeman, 11.08.18

Superior's Shayla Meyer and Kalynn Meyer go for a dig during action between Superior and Freeman during the opening round of the state high school volleyball tournament on Nov. 8, 2018.

 Jeremy Buss, For The Journal Star

There will be a new champion in Class C-2 this year. Here's a look at how the field looks:

The qualifiers

Amherst (24-6): Hannah Adam (562 kills) is one of two seniors on a team that has two juniors and 10 sophomores.

Clarkson/Leigh (23-7, No. 3 ranking): The Patriots snapped a four-match losing streak with a win against Thayer Central in the district final.

Hastings SC (23-11, No. 8): The Hawkettes upset No. 4 Guardian Angels CC in the district final to notch their 25th state tournament appearance.

Norfolk Catholic (22-10, No. 5): Last year's state runner-up is led by junior setter Saylor Fischer (787 assists) and sophomore middle Avery Yosten (302 kills).

Oakland-Craig (28-6, No. 1): The Knights are in the state tournament for the first time since 1992.

Superior (23-8, No. 9): The Wildcats have rattled off five straight trips to the state tournament after only have one previous appearance.

Sutton (25-6, No. 6): The Fillies are back at state for the first time since 2015.

Wisner-Pilger (27-6, No. 2): Four players — Lindsey Kneifl (266), Emily Buhrman (258), Lily Otten (228) and Joslyn Jacobs (220) — have 220 kills or more.

Riding a hot streak

Oakland-Craig. The Knights have won 12 straight matches, a streak that includes wins against D-1 No. 1 Howells-Dodge and Clarkson/Leigh (twice).

Thursday's first-round matchups

(At Pinnacle Bank Arena)

Oakland-Craig vs. Hastings SC, 5 p.m.

Superior vs. Amherst, 7 p.m.

Wisner-Pilger vs. Norfolk Catholic, 5 p.m.

Clarkson/Leigh vs. Sutton, 7 p.m.

Players to watch

OH, Bailey Helzer, Oakland-Craig: The Arkansas State recruit leads her team with 439 kills, 39 aces and 279 digs.

OH, Joslyn Jacobs, Wisner-Pilger: The 5-8 senior has 367 digs and 51 aces this season.

MH, Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh: The 6-foot sophomore contributes at the net with 300 kills and defending with 268 digs.

OH, Shayla Meyer, Superior: A second-team Super-Stater and Ole Miss recruit, Meyer leads her team with 331 kills this season.

MB, Hannah Adam, Amherst: The 5-9 senior has 562 kills to lead all C-2 players at state.

Our take

No. 1 Oakland-Craig and No. 2 Wisner-Pilger have played once this season — a five-set thriller won by O-C. No. 3 Clarkson/Leigh has the talent to put it all together and challenge its two East Husker Conference foes for the championship. No. 5 Norfolk Catholic, last year’s state runner-up, brings in a lot of state tournament experience. No. 6 Sutton also can’t be ruled out as a threat.

 

