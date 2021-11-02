State volleyball: A closer look at the C-2 bracket, where a new champion will be crowned

There will be a new champion in Class C-2 this year. Here's a look at how the field looks:

The qualifiers

Amherst (24-6): Hannah Adam (562 kills) is one of two seniors on a team that has two juniors and 10 sophomores.

Clarkson/Leigh (23-7, No. 3 ranking): The Patriots snapped a four-match losing streak with a win against Thayer Central in the district final.

Hastings SC (23-11, No. 8): The Hawkettes upset No. 4 Guardian Angels CC in the district final to notch their 25th state tournament appearance.

Norfolk Catholic (22-10, No. 5): Last year's state runner-up is led by junior setter Saylor Fischer (787 assists) and sophomore middle Avery Yosten (302 kills).

Oakland-Craig (28-6, No. 1): The Knights are in the state tournament for the first time since 1992.

Superior (23-8, No. 9): The Wildcats have rattled off five straight trips to the state tournament after only have one previous appearance.

Sutton (25-6, No. 6): The Fillies are back at state for the first time since 2015.