State volleyball: A closer look at the C-2 bracket, where a new champion will be crowned

There will be a new champion in Class C-2 this year. Here's a look at how the field looks:
The qualifiers
Amherst (24-6): Hannah Adam (562 kills) is one of two seniors on a team that has two juniors and 10 sophomores.
Clarkson/Leigh (23-7, No. 3 ranking): The Patriots snapped a four-match losing streak with a win against Thayer Central in the district final.
Hastings SC (23-11, No. 8): The Hawkettes upset No. 4 Guardian Angels CC in the district final to notch their 25th state tournament appearance.
Norfolk Catholic (22-10, No. 5): Last year's state runner-up is led by junior setter Saylor Fischer (787 assists) and sophomore middle Avery Yosten (302 kills).
Oakland-Craig (28-6, No. 1): The Knights are in the state tournament for the first time since 1992.
Superior (23-8, No. 9): The Wildcats have rattled off five straight trips to the state tournament after only have one previous appearance.
Sutton (25-6, No. 6): The Fillies are back at state for the first time since 2015.
Wisner-Pilger (27-6, No. 2): Four players — Lindsey Kneifl (266), Emily Buhrman (258), Lily Otten (228) and Joslyn Jacobs (220) — have 220 kills or more.
Riding a hot streak
Oakland-Craig. The Knights have won 12 straight matches, a streak that includes wins against D-1 No. 1 Howells-Dodge and Clarkson/Leigh (twice).
Thursday's first-round matchups
(At Pinnacle Bank Arena)
Oakland-Craig vs. Hastings SC, 5 p.m.
Superior vs. Amherst, 7 p.m.
Wisner-Pilger vs. Norfolk Catholic, 5 p.m.
Clarkson/Leigh vs. Sutton, 7 p.m.
Players to watch
OH, Bailey Helzer, Oakland-Craig: The Arkansas State recruit leads her team with 439 kills, 39 aces and 279 digs.
OH, Joslyn Jacobs, Wisner-Pilger: The 5-8 senior has 367 digs and 51 aces this season.
MH, Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh: The 6-foot sophomore contributes at the net with 300 kills and defending with 268 digs.
OH, Shayla Meyer, Superior: A second-team Super-Stater and Ole Miss recruit, Meyer leads her team with 331 kills this season.
MB, Hannah Adam, Amherst: The 5-9 senior has 562 kills to lead all C-2 players at state.
Our take
No. 1 Oakland-Craig and No. 2 Wisner-Pilger have played once this season — a five-set thriller won by O-C. No. 3 Clarkson/Leigh has the talent to put it all together and challenge its two East Husker Conference foes for the championship. No. 5 Norfolk Catholic, last year’s state runner-up, brings in a lot of state tournament experience. No. 6 Sutton also can’t be ruled out as a threat.