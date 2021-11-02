State volleyball: A closer look at the C-1 bracket, where the field is loaded

Our take

C-1 is by far the strongest class top to bottom. No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran hasn’t lost to any teams in the class all season, making the Warriors the favorites. No. 2 Bishop Neumann got off to a rocky start but is hitting its stride at the perfect time. No. 3 Grand Island CC has only lost once all season (to Bishop Neumann). No. 4 Syracuse has also only lost once. No. 5 Kearney Catholic and No. 8 Columbus Lakeview all have good chances at taking home the title as well.