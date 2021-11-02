State volleyball: A closer look at the C-1 bracket, where the field is loaded

Wahoo, last season's champion, is not in the field, but make no mistake, this is another ultra-competitive C-1 bracket.
The qualifiers
Bishop Neumann (28-6, No. 2 ranking): Omaha recruit Kali Jurgensmeier has 608 kills and 334 digs.
Columbus Lakeview (30-4, No. 8): Eight seniors and six juniors make up a veteran roster for the Vikings.
Grand Island CC (30-1, No. 3): Coach Sharon Zavala, the state's all-time wins leader, reached 1,100 wins this season.
Gothenburg (27-8): Swedes beat 2019 and ’20 state runner-up St. Paul to clinch their first-ever trip to state.
Kearney Catholic (31-4, No. 5): The Stars, who have four state titles, played 13 matches against state-qualifying teams.
Lincoln Lutheran (35-2, No. 1): Warriors have reached state semis in each of the past four seasons.
Pierce (27-5): The Bluejays have won eight straight and are at state for the first time since 2003.
Syracuse (28-1, No. 4): Rockets' only loss is to D-1 state qualifier Elmwood-Murdock; making back-to-back state appearances.
Riding a hot streak
Bishop Neumann and Lincoln Lutheran. The Cavaliers have won 13 straight, a stretch that includes wins against seven rated teams, including GICC. Lincoln Lutheran's only two losses are to Class B Nos. 1 (Norris) and 3 (Waverly).
Wednesday's first-round matchups
(At Pinnacle Bank Arena)
Kearney Catholic vs. Pierce, 1 p.m.
Columbus Lakeview vs. Syracuse, 3 p.m.
Grand Island CC vs. Gothenburg, 1 p.m.
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Bishop Neumann, 3 p.m.
Players to watch
OH, Abby Wachal, Lincoln Lutheran: The 5-foot-10 junior has been phenomenal all season; she has 355 kills to go along with 238 digs.
OH, Kali Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann: The 6-1 senior and Omaha recruit leads the state in kills (608) and helped the Cavaliers make their push toward the state crown.
MH, Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC: The Bellevue commit leads the Crusaders in kills (275) and ace blocks (75).
MH, Lindsey Moss, Syracuse: The 5-9 senior is a major threat attacking with her 308 kills.
OH, Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic: The 5-11 Concordia recruit has an impressive combination of 497 digs and 575 kills.
Our take
C-1 is by far the strongest class top to bottom. No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran hasn’t lost to any teams in the class all season, making the Warriors the favorites. No. 2 Bishop Neumann got off to a rocky start but is hitting its stride at the perfect time. No. 3 Grand Island CC has only lost once all season (to Bishop Neumann). No. 4 Syracuse has also only lost once. No. 5 Kearney Catholic and No. 8 Columbus Lakeview all have good chances at taking home the title as well.