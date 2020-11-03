 Skip to main content
State volleyball: A closer look at the C-1 bracket, where a pair of 32-0 teams look for perfection
  • Updated
Norris vs. Lincoln Lutheran, 10.20

Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal (middle right) celebrates the Warriors' first set win over Norris on Oct. 20 at Lincoln Lutheran. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

A closer look at Class C-1, which takes the court Wednesday.

Wahoo (32-0) vs. Adams Central (22-11)

About the Warriors: The Warriors are looking to reach the state semifinals for the fourth straight season; have only dropped one set since opening night of the season.

About the Patriots: They reached their first state tournament since 1988 with an upset of No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic (last year's C-2 state champ) in the district final.

Columbus Lakeview (28-5) vs. Syracuse (22-1)

About the Vikings: They enter state on a nine-match winning streak, which included a five-set win against Wayne in the district final.

About the Rockets: They enter state on a 20-match winning streak; seniors Jessica Moss (195 kills) and Halle Wilhelm (480 set assists) lead the way.

St. Paul (32-0) vs. Broken Bow (29-4)

About the Wildcats: They return to state after reaching the state final a season ago; eight seniors on the roster, including outside hitter Josie Jakubowski.

About the Indians: Making consecutive state appearances for the first time in school history; lost to St. Paul in the C-1 semifinals last year.

Kearney Catholic (30-5) vs. Lincoln Lutheran (29-6)

About the Stars: The four-time state champions earned their first state berth since 2016 and are looking for their first state championship since 2015.

About the Warriors: The defending state champions have reached the final day of the state tournament in each of the past two seasons.

Players to watch

S, Elle Glock, Wahoo: The USC recruit has been one of the state's top setters for four seasons; has 845 set assists this season.

OH, Mya Larson, Wahoo: The 6-foot junior was a first-team Super-Stater last year; among state leaders in kills with 431.

S, Reese Janssen, Columbus Lakeview: The 5-9 senior has shelled out 900 assists and also has 259 digs and 82 kills.

S, Olivia Poppert, St. Paul: One of the top setters in the class (742 set assists, 100 kills, 44 blocks and 161 digs).

S, Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow: The junior has 776 assists and has multiple hitting options to go to.

S, Sydney Conner, Kearney Catholic: A multi-threat for the Stars (890 assists, 162 kills, 279 digs, 48 blocks and 26 aces).

OH, Abby Wachal, Lincoln Lutheran: The 5-10 sophomore has stepped in nicely as the Warriors' go-to threat (355 kills).

By the numbers

1981: Columbus Lakeview is back at state for the first time since winning the 1981 Class B state championship.

141-8: The four-year record for Wahoo's senior class, which includes two state titles.

Our take

Two undefeated teams are on a collision course for the final, with No. 1 Wahoo and No. 2 St. Paul both looking to go the distance. St. Paul had an undefeated regular season in 2019, too, but Lincoln Lutheran knocked it off in the final. The No. 6 Warriors are defending champions, but they face a difficult path with No. 4 Kearney Catholic standing in the way. All eight teams have won 20 or more matches this year, and C-1 will be intensely competitive.

 

