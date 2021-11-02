State volleyball: A closer look at the B bracket, where the SkyHawks seek a seventh straight title

Omaha Skutt is seeking a seventh straight state championship. Is there a team in the field ready to snap the streak?
The qualifiers
Adams Central (19-14): Patriots qualified for B tournament after reaching the Class C-1 field in 2020.
Elkhorn North (21-11, No. 4 ranking): Wolves are at state in just their second year as a school.
Norris (33-2, No. 1): The Titans' only losses came to Elkhorn North and Class A No. 1 Papillion-La Vista South.
Northwest (25-11, No. 7): The Vikings are making their 21st straight state appearance — the longest active streak in the state, and now a state record.
Omaha Duchesne (20-16, No. 6): The Cardinals are making their fifth state appearance in six seasons.
Omaha Skutt (21-5, No. 2): The SkyHawks are seeking a state-record seventh straight state championship.
Waverly (23-11, No. 3): NU recruit Bekka Allick slid over to outside hitter, where she has racked up 382 kills.
York (26-9, No. 8): The Dukes, led by senior Masa Scheierman (567 kills) are making back-to-back state appearances.
Riding a hot streak
Norris and Omaha Skutt. Titans have won 14 straight since dropping a match to Elkhorn North, only dropping two sets in that time. Skutt hasn't dropped a set in nine straight matches.
Wednesday's first-round matchups
(At Pinnacle Bank Arena)
Norris vs. Adams Central, 9 a.m.
York vs. Elkhorn North, 11 a.m.
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 9 a.m.
Waverly vs. Northwest, 11 a.m.
Players to watch
S, Maisie Boesiger, Norris: The senior Nebraska recruit has 946 set assists, 282 digs and 66 aces.
OH, Ella Waters, Norris: The Washburn recruit gets the ball a lot on the outside and leads her team with 427 kills.
S, Abby Schomers, Omaha Skutt: The Central Florida recruit is among the best in the state at distributing the ball (1,113 set assists).
OH, Bekka Allick, Waverly: The 6-foot-3 Nebraska recruit is among the top in Class B in kills (382) and has 309 digs.
RH, Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North: The 6-2 junior Purdue commit racked up 404 kills and 53 aces.
Our take
Norris has been the No. 1 team all year, beating some of the top teams in Class A. However, they’ll likely have to get through No. 2 Omaha Skutt who is seeking a record-breaking seventh consecutive title. No. 3 Waverly is led by Bekka Allick who is enough to put some scare in any opponent when she gets going. No. 4 Elkhorn North is the only Class B team to beat Norris this season, so they have enough firepower to get it done again.