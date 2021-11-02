State volleyball: A closer look at the B bracket, where the SkyHawks seek a seventh straight title

Our take

Norris has been the No. 1 team all year, beating some of the top teams in Class A. However, they’ll likely have to get through No. 2 Omaha Skutt who is seeking a record-breaking seventh consecutive title. No. 3 Waverly is led by Bekka Allick who is enough to put some scare in any opponent when she gets going. No. 4 Elkhorn North is the only Class B team to beat Norris this season, so they have enough firepower to get it done again.