State volleyball: A closer look at the B bracket, where Omaha Skutt takes aim at history

About the Vikings: Five players have 125 kills or more, including senior Claire Caspersen (232) and junior Macey Bosard (206).

No. 3 Waverly (22-6) vs. No. 5 Ashland-Greenwood (23-8)

About the Vikings: NU recruit Bekka Allick is out with an injured leg, but Madyson Banitt has stepped in at middle blocker; beat Ashland-Greenwood in subdistrict final.

About the Bluejays: Made the state tournament in their first season in Class B; senior Saige Craven and junior Brynn Glock have combined for 832 assists.

No. 2 Norris (27-4) vs. No. 7 Aurora (22-12)

About the Titans: Riding a 14-match win streak heading into Lincoln, including an EMC Tournament championship; reached B semifinals last year.

About the Huskies: Played Norris in the season-opener (2-0 loss); making first state appearance since 2016.

No. 4 Elkhorn (22-9) vs. No. 6 York (27-8)