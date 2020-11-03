State volleyball: A closer look at the B bracket, where Omaha Skutt takes aim at history

A closer look at Class B, which takes the court Wednesday.
No. 1 Omaha Skutt (32-1) vs. No. 8 Northwest (16-15)
About the SkyHawks: They were ranked No. 1 nationally at one point and have dropped only three sets all season, including one since losing to Lincoln Southwest.
About the Vikings: Five players have 125 kills or more, including senior Claire Caspersen (232) and junior Macey Bosard (206).
No. 3 Waverly (22-6) vs. No. 5 Ashland-Greenwood (23-8)
About the Vikings: NU recruit Bekka Allick is out with an injured leg, but Madyson Banitt has stepped in at middle blocker; beat Ashland-Greenwood in subdistrict final.
About the Bluejays: Made the state tournament in their first season in Class B; senior Saige Craven and junior Brynn Glock have combined for 832 assists.
No. 2 Norris (27-4) vs. No. 7 Aurora (22-12)
About the Titans: Riding a 14-match win streak heading into Lincoln, including an EMC Tournament championship; reached B semifinals last year.
About the Huskies: Played Norris in the season-opener (2-0 loss); making first state appearance since 2016.
No. 4 Elkhorn (22-9) vs. No. 6 York (27-8)
About the Antlers: They have several hitters who can make an impact, including senior Addison Thomas (257 kills); earned wins against Waverly, Norris, Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Pius X.
About the Dukes: After falling short in the district final last year at Platteview, punched their first ticket to state since 2012; six seniors on the roster.
Players to watch
OH, Lindsay Krause, Omaha Skutt: Behind a powerful swing, the 6-foot-4 Nebraska commit has 408 kills this season; also has 84 aces.
OH, Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly: The 6-2 hitter and Nebraska recruit has racked up 460 kills while adding 308 digs.
OH, Masa Scheierman, York: The 6-1 junior leads the state with 503 kills; also has 298 digs.
L, Molly Ramsey, Norris: The senior Kansas State recruit is one of the state's top liberos; has 413 digs.
S, Maisie Boesiger, Norris: The junior Nebraska recruit has 896 set assists, 241 digs and 65 aces.
S, Allie Gray, Omaha Skutt: The 5-11 setter and Arizona State recruit surpassed 3,000 career assists earlier this season.
L, Sophia McKinney, Northwest: The junior libero has recorded 504 digs this season.
L, Cassidy Knust, Aurora: Another strong libero out of Class B has 542 digs and 64 aces.
S, Abigail Nadgwick, Elkhorn: The 5-11 senior has racked up 922 set assists while adding 181 digs.
By the numbers
20: Northwest is making its 20th consecutive state tournament appearance, the longest active streak in the state.
2: The number of teams to win six straight championships (Bellevue West and Shickley). Omaha Skutt looks to become the third.
Our take
Omaha Skutt can equal a state record with a sixth consecutive title, and the No. 1 SkyHawks have lost just one match this season, to Lincoln Southwest. No. 2 Norris and No. 4 Elkhorn have played strong schedules to prepare them for this week, and don’t rule out No. 3 Waverly or No. 5 Ashland-Greenwood. Each of those teams has the talent to give Skutt a scare.
