State volleyball: A closer look at the A bracket, where seven teams are chasing the unbeaten Titans

Our take

No. 1 Papillion-La Vista South comes into state undefeated and as the No. 3-ranked team in the country. There have been two meetings between No. 1 Papillion-La Vista South and No. 2 Lincoln Southwest, both resulting in a Titans sweep. However, No. 3 Millard West is one of four teams to take a set off of the Titans, showing that there is a slight chance for an upset. No. 4 Omaha Westside saved its best volleyball for the end of the season and No. 5 Elkhorn South has enough top-end talent to make a run.