State volleyball: A closer look at the A bracket, where seven teams are chasing the unbeaten Titans

Papillion-La Vista South is the favorite in Class A. Can the Titans cap a perfect season with a fifth state title?
The qualifiers
Elkhorn South (27-7, No. 5 ranking): The defending state champion has won 14 of 15 matches and has one of the state's best setters in Madison Woodin.
Fremont (22-8, No. 10): Tigers are making their first state appearance since 1983; two freshmen (Brylee Nelson and Matthea Dalton) are significant contributors.
Gretna (25-8, No. 7): The Dragons' firepower goes beyond Skylar McCune (446 kills). Freshman Elle Heckenlively has 260 kills and senior Hailey Zimmerman has 162.
Lincoln Southwest (30-4, No. 2): The Silver Hawks, led by seniors Shaylee Myers and Courtney Holsteen, are seeking their first state tournament win since 2010.
Millard West (26-6, No. 3): The Wildcats reached the state semifinals last year for the first time since 2014.
Omaha Westside (25-11, No. 4): Led by Bellevue West transfer Destiny Ndam-Simpson (Hawaii recruit), the Warriors are at state for the first time since 2002.
Papillion-La Vista (23-12, No. 8): The Monarchs are making their 10th straight trip to the state tournament, and this time with a fairly young lineup.
Papillion-La Vista South (36-0, No. 1): Led by K-State recruit Ava Legrand, the Titans have dropped four sets all season and are ranked No. 3 nationally.
Riding a hot streak
Papillion-La Vista South. No-brainer here. The Titans haven't lost a match yet. They have two hitters (Stella Adeyemi and Lauren Medeck) with 338 kills or more apiece.
Wednesday's first-round matchups
(At Pinnacle Bank Arena)
Papillion-La Vista South vs. Fremont, 5 p.m.
Elkhorn South vs. Gretna, 7 p.m.
Papillion-La Vista vs. Millard West, 5 p.m.
Lincoln Southwest vs. Omaha Westside, 7 p.m.
Players to watch
S, Ava LeGrand, Papillion-LV South: The Kansas State recruit is one of the state’s top setters; 1,000 set assists and 315 digs.
OH, Lauren Medeck, Papillon-LV South: The 6-foot sophomore leads the undefeated Titans on the outside (338 kills).
OH, Shaylee Myers, Lincoln Southwest: The Fresno State recruit is the top hitter at state in Class A (468 kills).
MH, Sadie Millard, Millard West: The Millard West senior leads her team in aces (51) and is tied for most kills on her team (244).
OH, Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Omaha Westside: The Hawaii recruit leads her team in digs (460) and has the second-most kills in Class A ( 456).
Our take
No. 1 Papillion-La Vista South comes into state undefeated and as the No. 3-ranked team in the country. There have been two meetings between No. 1 Papillion-La Vista South and No. 2 Lincoln Southwest, both resulting in a Titans sweep. However, No. 3 Millard West is one of four teams to take a set off of the Titans, showing that there is a slight chance for an upset. No. 4 Omaha Westside saved its best volleyball for the end of the season and No. 5 Elkhorn South has enough top-end talent to make a run.