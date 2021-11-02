 Skip to main content
State volleyball: A closer look at the A bracket, where seven teams are chasing the unbeaten Titans
  • Updated
Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 9.18

Papillion-Las Vista South's Emma O'Neill (10) and Ava LeGrand (11) block against Elkhorn South in the second set of the championship match of the LPS Classic on Sept. 18 at Lincoln Southeast.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

Papillion-La Vista South is the favorite in Class A. Can the Titans cap a perfect season with a fifth state title?

The qualifiers

Elkhorn South (27-7, No. 5 ranking): The defending state champion has won 14 of 15 matches and has one of the state's best setters in Madison Woodin.

Fremont (22-8, No. 10): Tigers are making their first state appearance since 1983; two freshmen (Brylee Nelson and Matthea Dalton) are significant contributors.

Gretna (25-8, No. 7): The Dragons' firepower goes beyond Skylar McCune (446 kills). Freshman Elle Heckenlively has 260 kills and senior Hailey Zimmerman has 162.

Lincoln Southwest (30-4, No. 2): The Silver Hawks, led by seniors Shaylee Myers and Courtney Holsteen, are seeking their first state tournament win since 2010.

Millard West (26-6, No. 3): The Wildcats reached the state semifinals last year for the first time since 2014.

Omaha Westside (25-11, No. 4): Led by Bellevue West transfer Destiny Ndam-Simpson (Hawaii recruit), the Warriors are at state for the first time since 2002.

Papillion-La Vista (23-12, No. 8): The Monarchs are making their 10th straight trip to the state tournament, and this time with a fairly young lineup.

Papillion-La Vista South (36-0, No. 1): Led by K-State recruit Ava Legrand, the Titans have dropped four sets all season and are ranked No. 3 nationally.

Riding a hot streak

Papillion-La Vista South. No-brainer here. The Titans haven't lost a match yet. They have two hitters (Stella Adeyemi and Lauren Medeck) with 338 kills or more apiece.

Wednesday's first-round matchups

(At Pinnacle Bank Arena)

Papillion-La Vista South vs. Fremont, 5 p.m.

Elkhorn South vs. Gretna, 7 p.m.

Papillion-La Vista vs. Millard West, 5 p.m.

Lincoln Southwest vs. Omaha Westside, 7 p.m.

Players to watch

S, Ava LeGrand, Papillion-LV South: The Kansas State recruit is one of the state’s top setters; 1,000 set assists and 315 digs.

OH, Lauren Medeck, Papillon-LV South: The 6-foot sophomore leads the undefeated Titans on the outside (338 kills).

OH, Shaylee Myers, Lincoln Southwest: The Fresno State recruit is the top hitter at state in Class A (468 kills).

MH, Sadie Millard, Millard West: The Millard West senior leads her team in aces (51) and is tied for most kills on her team (244).

OH, Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Omaha Westside: The Hawaii recruit leads her team in digs (460) and has the second-most kills in Class A ( 456).

Our take

No. 1 Papillion-La Vista South comes into state undefeated and as the No. 3-ranked team in the country. There have been two meetings between No. 1 Papillion-La Vista South and No. 2 Lincoln Southwest, both resulting in a Titans sweep. However, No. 3 Millard West is one of four teams to take a set off of the Titans, showing that there is a slight chance for an upset. No. 4 Omaha Westside saved its best volleyball for the end of the season and No. 5 Elkhorn South has enough top-end talent to make a run.

 

