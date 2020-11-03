State volleyball: A closer look at the A bracket where anything can happen (Just ask Papio South)

About the Bulldogs: Earned the wild card after losing to Bellevue West in the district final; back at state for the first time since a runner-up finish in 2015.

No. 4 Papillion-La Vista (21-9) vs. No. 5 Lincoln Southwest (21-9)

About the Monarchs: Has won 12 of 14 matches entering state; making ninth straight state appearance and looking for first championship since 2008.

About the Silver Hawks: Have earned some big wins this season, none bigger than knocking off Class B power Omaha Skutt in the Allison Weston Invitational.

No. 2 Papillion-La Vista South (27-5) vs. No. 7 Bellevue West (19-12)

About the Titans: They made a surprise run to a state championship last year behind the play of Ava LeGrand, who has 801 assists this year.

About the Thunderbirds: They're led by sophomore outside Destiny Ndam-Simpson (355 kills) and have no seniors on the team; back at state for first time since 2006.

No. 3 Lincoln Pius X (23-4) vs. No. 6 Millard West (22-8)