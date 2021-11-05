State volleyball: A closer look at each of Saturday's championship matches

Here's your guide to the six state high school volleyball championship matches Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
A, Millard West (28-6) vs. Papillion-La Vista South (38-0), approx. 7 p.m.
Papillion La-Vista South is looking to cap a spotless season with a state championship. The Titans knocked out Elkhorn South, the team that ousted them in the state title game last year, and now turn their attention to a Millard West team that has been as advertised this week. The No. 1-rated team in Class A vs. No. 3. Let's do it.
B, Omaha Skutt (23-5) vs. Norris (35-2), approx 5 p.m.
Do either of these teams have anything left in the tank? Both Class B heavyweights are coming off emotional five-set matches that stole the show on Semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The SkyHawks will be seeking a state record seventh straight Class B title.
C-1, Kearney Catholic (33-4) vs. Lincoln Lutheran (31-4), approx. 3 p.m.
No. 5 Kearney Catholic and No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran met in the conference tournament, a 2-1 win by the Warriors. Kearney Catholic came back from 0-2 in the semifinals to win in five sets over Columbus Lakeview. Lincoln Lutheran swept Grand Island CC 3-0 in the other C-1 semifinal.
C-2, Oakland-Craig (30-6) vs. Sutton (27-6), approx. 1 p.m.
No. 1 Oakland-Craig survived a scare from Superior and won in four sets in the semifinal. Sutton had one of the best upsets of the tournament in their semifinal, taking down No. 2 Wisner-Pilger in the fifth set, 15-13.
D-1, Howells-Dodge (30-3) vs. Archbishop Bergan (27-10), approx. 11 a.m.
No. 1 Howells-Dodge is looking for its first-ever state volleyball championship and hasn’t lost to another D-1 team the entire season, although they went five sets against Nebraska Christian in the semifinal. No. 3 Archbishop Bergan’s semifinal match went five sets, and they narrowly escaped an upset to Elmwood-Murdock.
D-2, Falls City Sacred Heart (34-2) vs. Humphrey St. Francis (25-5), approx. 9 a.m.
No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart had one of the more impressive matches in the semifinals against Wynot. In the second set, they went on an 18-point run. No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis had a hard time early in their semifinal against Maywood-Hayes Center but came back to win, largely due to the play of the Baumgart twins.