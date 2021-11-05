 Skip to main content
State volleyball: A closer look at each of Saturday's championship matches
State volleyball: A closer look at each of Saturday's championship matches

  • Updated
Norris vs. Elkhorn North, 11.5.21

Norris' Gracie Kircher (11) hits against Elkhorn North's Shay Heaney (4) during a Class B state volleyball tournament semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Here's your guide to the six state high school volleyball championship matches Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

A, Millard West (28-6) vs. Papillion-La Vista South (38-0), approx. 7 p.m.

Papillion La-Vista South is looking to cap a spotless season with a state championship. The Titans knocked out Elkhorn South, the team that ousted them in the state title game last year, and now turn their attention to a Millard West team that has been as advertised this week. The No. 1-rated team in Class A vs. No. 3. Let's do it.

B, Omaha Skutt (23-5) vs. Norris (35-2), approx 5 p.m.

Do either of these teams have anything left in the tank? Both Class B heavyweights are coming off emotional five-set matches that stole the show on Semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The SkyHawks will be seeking a state record seventh straight Class B title.

C-1, Kearney Catholic (33-4) vs. Lincoln Lutheran (31-4), approx. 3 p.m.

No. 5 Kearney Catholic and No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran met in the conference tournament, a 2-1 win by the Warriors. Kearney Catholic came back from 0-2 in the semifinals to win in five sets over Columbus Lakeview. Lincoln Lutheran swept Grand Island CC 3-0 in the other C-1 semifinal.

C-2, Oakland-Craig (30-6) vs. Sutton (27-6), approx. 1 p.m.

No. 1 Oakland-Craig survived a scare from Superior and won in four sets in the semifinal. Sutton had one of the best upsets of the tournament in their semifinal, taking down No. 2 Wisner-Pilger in the fifth set, 15-13.

D-1, Howells-Dodge (30-3) vs. Archbishop Bergan (27-10), approx. 11 a.m.

No. 1 Howells-Dodge is looking for its first-ever state volleyball championship and hasn’t lost to another D-1 team the entire season, although they went five sets against Nebraska Christian in the semifinal. No. 3 Archbishop Bergan’s semifinal match went five sets, and they narrowly escaped an upset to Elmwood-Murdock.

D-2, Falls City Sacred Heart (34-2) vs. Humphrey St. Francis (25-5), approx. 9 a.m.

No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart had one of the more impressive matches in the semifinals against Wynot. In the second set, they went on an 18-point run. No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis had a hard time early in their semifinal against Maywood-Hayes Center but came back to win, largely due to the play of the Baumgart twins.

 

