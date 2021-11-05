State volleyball: A closer look at each of Saturday's championship matches

C-2, Oakland-Craig (30-6) vs. Sutton (27-6), approx. 1 p.m.

No. 1 Oakland-Craig survived a scare from Superior and won in four sets in the semifinal. Sutton had one of the best upsets of the tournament in their semifinal, taking down No. 2 Wisner-Pilger in the fifth set, 15-13.

D-1, Howells-Dodge (30-3) vs. Archbishop Bergan (27-10), approx. 11 a.m.

No. 1 Howells-Dodge is looking for its first-ever state volleyball championship and hasn’t lost to another D-1 team the entire season, although they went five sets against Nebraska Christian in the semifinal. No. 3 Archbishop Bergan’s semifinal match went five sets, and they narrowly escaped an upset to Elmwood-Murdock.

D-2, Falls City Sacred Heart (34-2) vs. Humphrey St. Francis (25-5), approx. 9 a.m.

No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart had one of the more impressive matches in the semifinals against Wynot. In the second set, they went on an 18-point run. No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis had a hard time early in their semifinal against Maywood-Hayes Center but came back to win, largely due to the play of the Baumgart twins.

