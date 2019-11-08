Class A, No. 4 Gretna vs. No. 10 Papillion-La Vista South, 7 p.m. Of all the possible Class A final matchups, this one is perhaps the most unexpected. Papillion-La Vista South is peaking at just the right time, having swept three top-10 teams in a row, while Gretna is on a roll, too, shown by its offensive explosion in a win over Millard North.
Class B, No. 1 Omaha Skutt vs. No. 6 Omaha Duchesne, 5 p.m. It’s a familiar matchup between foes for the Class B title, as this marks the fifth straight season Skutt and Duchesne have met at the state tournament. En route to four straight state titles, Skutt has won all four matchups, and with four Division I commits on its roster, a fifth straight is just three sets away.
Class C-1, No. 1 St. Paul vs. No. 2 Lincoln Lutheran, 3 p.m. In typical state tournament fashion, Class C-1 is the sole matchup between top-ranked teams. St. Paul dropped its first set of the season to Broken Bow but remains the state’s only unbeaten team, while Lincoln Lutheran could claim its first state title since 2004 after sweeping two-time defending champion Wahoo.
Class C-2, No. 2 Hastings St. Cecilia vs. No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic, 1 p.m. Two perennial state tournament powerhouses will meet in the C-2 final, which could easily go either way. Very little separates the Hawkettes and Crusaders, although Hastings St. Cecilia did win all three regular-season matchups.
Class D-1, No. 1 Diller-Odell vs. No. 4 Archbishop Bergan, 11 a.m. Led by talented freshman attacker Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell dominated Class D-1 all season long, dropping just three sets against D-1 opposition. Meanwhile, regular-season tests against Class A and C-1 teams means Archbishop Bergan is battle-tested, and last year’s runner-up will hope its experience can produce the first state title in school history.
Class D-2, No. 1 BDS vs. No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis, 9 a.m. Defending champion BDS returns some key players from last year’s title-winning team (Macy Kamler, Reagan Alfs), but had to endure a pair of five-set matches to get this far. Humphrey SF swept through its opening-round matchup and knocked off No. 2 Lawrence-Nelson, and it has been a month since the Flyers last lost a match.