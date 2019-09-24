Lincoln Southeast was so close all night long. Every time Lincoln Southwest tried to pull away, the Knights kept it close.
But Class A No. 9 Southwest (9-4) won Tuesday's volleyball match in three tight sets, 26-24, 27-25, 25-21.
The first set was a back-and-forth affair, with the biggest lead of the set, three points, coming at 23-20 in Southwest’s favor. Southeast had set point at 24-23, but an errant block tied things up before senior Kate Swan provided the set-winning kill for Southwest.
The Knights (10-8) relied on junior Brittany Wulf to get their offense going in the second set, with Wulf getting three kills in a row at one point. She finished the match with 15 kills, but her second-set performance was undone by a series of Southeast errors.
Southeast had another set point at 25-24, but a service error tied the set at 25-25. Then miscommunication resulted in the Knights being unable to get a clean dig, and Shaylee Myers finished off the set for the Silver Hawks on the next point.
“We were very timid at those points and we were kind of playing not to lose,” Lincoln Southeast coach Paige Hubl said. “I don’t think it’s anything we did wrong, necessarily, it just came down to which side was more aggressive.”
The third set was more of the same for both teams, as Southeast took an early three-point lead before it dissipated. The Knights’ final attack sailed well wide to end the match.
“It stings when you get swept, but you know how close the game was, because we were one point away from winning sets one and two,” Hubl said.
The third was not Southwest’s cleanest set, either, as service errors and miscommunication on defense also hurt the Silver Hawks at times.
“I talked to the girls about winning each point one at a time and having some purpose and playing good, controlled volleyball,” Lincoln Southwest coach Mark Novotny said. “We had moments of that, especially in set three, we looked a little more comfortable.”
Lincoln Southeast has a week until its next match, when the Knights go up against winless Grand Island on Oct. 1. Meanwhile, Lincoln Southwest will compete in Papillion-La Vista's Weston Invitational this weekend along with Kearney, Millard West, Omaha Burke, Papillion-La Vista South and Papillion-La Vista.
Lincoln Southwest holds off Lincoln Southeast and gets a sweep in volleyball. Journal Star photos by Gwyneth Roberts.