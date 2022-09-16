Southwest sweeps three matches, dominates first day of LPS Classic

With Friday’s games completed in the LPS Classic, the schedule is set for the second and final day of action in the biggest city volleyball tournament of the fall.

Class A No. 2 Lincoln Southwest had a dominating first day, sweeping all three matches and clinching the first-place seed in Pool C, moving onto the Gold Bracket taking place at Lincoln Southeast on Saturday.

The Silver Hawks didn't face much stress in their three matches, winning all but one set by at least 12 points. Southwest took down Lincoln Southeast en route to its perfect day. Brinly Christensen led the way with three kills on four attempts. Olivia Kremer had four digs and Abbie Appleget had two blocks.

The Silver Hawks will take on No. 3 Lincoln East in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Lincoln East went 2-1 on the day, clinching the second seed in Pool A, with its only loss coming in a closely contested matchup against No. 9 Gretna, who won in three sets.

Lincoln East took down Bellevue West and Grand Island. Even in their loss to Gretna, the Spartans had a strong performance with Shandy Faalii leading the way with 16 kills. The Spartans and Silver Hawks game is set to get underway around 9:30 a.m.

No. 7 Lincoln Pius X also moves on to the Gold Bracket as the second seed in Pool C. The Bolts went 2-1 on the day, taking down Lincoln North Star and Elkhorn South. Pius X lost a three-set matchup against No. 1 Papillion-La Vista South, who clinched the Pool C top seed with the win.

Even with the loss, Pius X coach Katie Wenz was happy with the way the team competed all day and felt they played their best in their win over Elkhorn South. In that game, Lanie Brott and Sidda Hagedorn led the way with five kills each, Faith Venable had five blocks and Claire Gokie had 21 assists. Pius X will take on No. 6 Papillion-La Vista in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

The two other quarterfinal matchups are No. 10 Omaha Marian vs. Gretna at 8:30 a.m. and Papillion-La Vista South vs. Class B No. 3 Norris around 9:30 a.m.

In the Silver Bracket, taking place at Lincoln Southwest on Saturday, will be Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island, Bellevue West, Elkhorn South, Elkhorn and North Platte.