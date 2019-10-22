Lincoln Southwest hosted a block party Tuesday, and Lincoln Southeast was not invited.
The Class A No. 9 Silver Hawks posted 10 blocks in a 25-19, 25-18, 25-0 victory over the Knights in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal at Lincoln Southwest.
After the Silver Hawks survived the Knights 25-19 in the first set, Southwest took a commanding 15-5 lead in the second. Southeast closed the gap to 19-16 behind two ace serves from Courtney Hoff, but the Silver Hawks mustered just enough gas to survive.
“We started to get pretty comfortable with the lead that we had,” Southwest coach Mark Novotny said. “We should have kind of taken it to them a little bit more. We did when they started to creep in with four or five, and then we kind of realized, 'This is real. We have to get back after this.'”
And when Novotny and the Silver Hawks needed Courtney Holsteen the most, they got it.
Holsteen had two solo blocks and two assisted while leading Southwest with 11 kills in the match. Shaylee Myers added 10 kills.
“(Holsteen) kind of had a little bit of a lull in her season,” Novotny said. “She's been a little bit quieter and after this last weekend and today she has been making some big swings.”
Libero Holly Ochsner added 11 assists, keeping the Silver Hawks in multiple rallies that led to recurring mistakes by the Knights.
Southeast led 11-7 and 14-10 in set one before the Silver Hawks eventually took a 17-16 lead provided largely in part by Ochsner's defense.
“That was definitely big for us,” Novotny said. “(Ochsner) started putting herself in good position and making digs easier on herself. She had a pretty good night.”
Southwest also took a three-set sweep over Fremont (25-13, 25-19, 25-10) on Tuesday to reach the semifinal. Lincoln Southeast held off Norfolk in four sets, 25-10, 25-14, 18-25, 25-19.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 Lincoln Pius X defeated Kearney 25-15, 25-19, 25-16 to set up the HAC championship Wednesday at Southwest.
“Pius was our big first win of the season,” Novotny said. “We bounced back after a pretty bad loss to Millard North and turned right around and took Pius all the way to three sets in a best two-out-of-three match, and we ended up ahead.
“The girls are ready to play them, they are ready to take this HAC championship all the way from the regular season all the way into conference.”
Lincoln Southeast will face Kearney in the third-place match at 5 p.m. at Lincoln Southwest.
Lincoln Pius X 3, Kearney 0: Alexis Markowski led the way for the Thunderbolts with 12 kills and Adison Markowski finished with 24 set assists. Miriam Miller tacked on 17 digs and Kylen Sealock added 11 kills.
"It's what we need at this point of the season. We want competitive games going into the postseason," Pius X head coach Katie Wenz said about playing Southwest.
Lincoln Pius X 3, Lincoln High 0: Carly Rodaway had four ace serves and Sealock totaled nine kills for the Bolts. Lauren Taubenheim and Alexis Markowski each had eight kills.
Lincoln East 3, Lincoln High 0: Brooke Peltz dominated for the Spartans, racking up 18 digs, 10 kills and two ace serves. Emma Rust added 16 set assists and two ace serves for East.
Kearney 3, Lincoln East 1: Delaney Novy finished with 11 kills, 16 digs and two blocks for the Spartans. Brooke McCartney tacked on 17 digs and four aces, Peltz had 14 kills and Aleksey Betancur tallied 23 set assists for East.