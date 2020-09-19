Southwest challenges Papio South at LPS Classic, but Class A No. 1 Titans prove too much

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Papillion-La Vista South entered the LPS Classic as Class A’s best team, but the No. 1 Titans are far from unbeatable.

Lincoln Southwest challenged Papio South in the first match of Pool B play Saturday by winning set two and taking an early 5-0 lead in set three, but the No. 9 Silver Hawks were unable to secure the upset, falling 25-19, 20-25, 25-22.

For both Southwest and No. 3 Lincoln Pius X, losses to Papio South represented a missed opportunity as the Titans went 3-0 to win their pool.

“I’m glad we got tested (against Southwest),” Papio South coach Katie Tarman said. “They exploited some of our areas where we’re maybe not as strong in, and we just had to figure out what we needed to do so we could take care of those.”

The Titans (14-1) might have expected a similar challenge from Pius X in their next match, but a multitude of errors derailed the Thunderbolts' effectiveness on offense. Pius X (8-2) trailed by only three points during the first set before Papio South pulled away to win it 25-18. The Titans were equally dominant in a 25-17, second-set victory.

The defeat was Pius X’s fourth straight against Papio South, a streak which includes a state semifinal defeat last season.