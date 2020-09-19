Southwest challenges Papio South at LPS Classic, but Class A No. 1 Titans prove too much

Papillion-La Vista South entered the LPS Classic as Class A’s best team, but the No. 1 Titans are far from unbeatable.
Lincoln Southwest challenged Papio South in the first match of Pool B play Saturday by winning set two and taking an early 5-0 lead in set three, but the No. 9 Silver Hawks were unable to secure the upset, falling 25-19, 20-25, 25-22.
For both Southwest and No. 3 Lincoln Pius X, losses to Papio South represented a missed opportunity as the Titans went 3-0 to win their pool.
“I’m glad we got tested (against Southwest),” Papio South coach Katie Tarman said. “They exploited some of our areas where we’re maybe not as strong in, and we just had to figure out what we needed to do so we could take care of those.”
The Titans (14-1) might have expected a similar challenge from Pius X in their next match, but a multitude of errors derailed the Thunderbolts' effectiveness on offense. Pius X (8-2) trailed by only three points during the first set before Papio South pulled away to win it 25-18. The Titans were equally dominant in a 25-17, second-set victory.
The defeat was Pius X’s fourth straight against Papio South, a streak which includes a state semifinal defeat last season.
“This team is showing some maturity, and they’re handling tough situations with confidence,” Tarman said. “We all felt a sense of trust going into that match, and it was probably our best match of the year.”
Class B No. 2 Elkhorn entered the weekend undefeated, but the Antlers lost all three matches they played Saturday. Southwest (5-4) needed three sets to defeat Elkhorn (7-3), but a dominant 17-kill, seven-ace performance from Shaylee Myers gave the Silver Hawks their only victory of the day.
Liz Tomlin also had 10 kills and Courtney Holsteen added seven more in the win, but they were held to seven kills combined in a 2-0 (25-22, 25-21) defeat to Pius X.
Southwest had leads over Pius X in both sets, but the Silver Hawks failed to seize their chances. A 20-17 lead in set one turned into a three-point win for Pius X, and back-to-back aces from Cora Thomas late in set two helped the Bolts close out set two.
While Pius X ended its day with a win, the Bolts still came up short against Papio South once again. The LPS Classic tested the Titans and showed they have some room for improvement, but they remain the team to beat in Class A.
“Wins are great, but there are some really good teams out there that we haven’t seen yet,” Tarman said. “We still have a ways to go in maintaining that same level of play at all times.”
Elkhorn South went 3-0 in Pool A. The Class A No. 2 Storm beat Class B No. 3 Norris 28-30, 25-13, 25-21; No. 6 Papillion-La Vista 19-25, 28-26, 26-24 and No. 5 Bellevue West 25-18, 25-14.
Norris upset Bellevue West 25-22, 21-25, 34-32.
LPS Classic volleyball, 9.19
LPS Classic volleyball 9.19
LPS Classic volleyball 9.19
LPS Classic volleyball 9.19
LPS Classic volleyball, 9.19
LPS Classic volleyball, 9.19
LPS Classic volleyball, 9.19
LPS Classic volleyball 9.19
LPS Classic volleyball, 9.19
LPS Classic volleyball, 9.19
LPS Classic volleyball, 9.19
LPS Classic volleyball, 9.19
LPS Classic volleyball, 9.19
LPS Classic volleyball 9.19
LPS Classic volleyball, 9.19
LPS Classic volleyball, 9.19
LPS Classic volleyball, 9.19
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!