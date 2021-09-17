Southwest battles some adversity to advance to LPS Classic gold bracket

Class A No. 4 Lincoln Southwest began Friday by sweeping Lincoln Southeast (25-6, 25-17) in Pool A at the LPS Volleyball Classic at Lincoln Southeast.
The best team in Lincoln came out sluggish in its next match against Class B No. 5 Elkhorn, falling into a 4-0 deficit in the first set. However, the Silver Hawks dug deep and won in three sets (20-25, 25-21, 25-16).
Southwest coach Mark Novotny said the team had to find its footing without Brinly Christensen, who was sidelined with an injury.
“With the change in lineup coming into tonight, I think we were just timid about some things and it showed in our play," Novotny said. "In that first set, we were just doing things that we normally wouldn’t do. We weren’t being as aggressive as we needed to be. Our serving picked up in the second and third set more and the shot selection of our hitters was a big improvement.”
Shaylee Myers led Lincoln Southwest with 20 kills. Myers, a Fresno State commit, high points the ball better than almost everyone in Class A.
“She’s just naturally athletic, and she works really hard," Novotny said. "She knows they can hit it at that point. Elkhorn is a huge blocking team. They have a very high blocking point, and she was still getting to a point where she could hit over them offensively which is a good place to be in the middle of a tournament.”
Elkhorn lost its first match of the day to Papillion-La Vista (25-19, 20-25, 21-25). When it played Lincoln Southwest, Elkhorn coach Morgan Johnson said Myers’ presence played a factor.
“I think we came out really hot in the first set," Johnson said. "We did a lot of nice things and had very little errors, and we just competed very well. In the second and third sets, we had slow starts and that’s kind of been our weakness the whole year.
"We just felt like we were playing catch up the whole time.”
In Southwest’s final match of the day, Class A No. 8 Papillion-La Vista pulled off the upset and swept the Silver Hawks in two sets (25-21, 25-23).
“It was a good win," Monarchs coach John Svehla said. "Going into it, I was a little worried. I didn’t think we played our best matches against Southeast or Elkhorn. I thought we started both sets off strong against Southwest and at the end, we found a way to win. Southwest is a great team, so getting a victory over them is a big confidence boost for us.”
Papillion-La Vista was led by Anna Sis. She had eight kills while her teammate Morgan Glaser added in another six.
The eight teams who will be playing in the Gold Division tomorrow are Papillion-La Vista South, Elkhorn South, Norris, Pius X, Gretna, Bellevue West, Papillon-La Vista and Lincoln Southwest.