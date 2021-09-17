Southwest battles some adversity to advance to LPS Classic gold bracket

Class A No. 4 Lincoln Southwest began Friday by sweeping Lincoln Southeast (25-6, 25-17) in Pool A at the LPS Volleyball Classic at Lincoln Southeast.

The best team in Lincoln came out sluggish in its next match against Class B No. 5 Elkhorn, falling into a 4-0 deficit in the first set. However, the Silver Hawks dug deep and won in three sets (20-25, 25-21, 25-16).

Southwest coach Mark Novotny said the team had to find its footing without Brinly Christensen, who was sidelined with an injury.

“With the change in lineup coming into tonight, I think we were just timid about some things and it showed in our play," Novotny said. "In that first set, we were just doing things that we normally wouldn’t do. We weren’t being as aggressive as we needed to be. Our serving picked up in the second and third set more and the shot selection of our hitters was a big improvement.”

Shaylee Myers led Lincoln Southwest with 20 kills. Myers, a Fresno State commit, high points the ball better than almost everyone in Class A.