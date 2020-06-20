Southeast's Wulf navigates challenging recruiting process to find her next home at Western Illinois

Like others in her sport, Brittany Wulf faced some uncertainty when the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced in March.
Unable to play club volleyball, the Lincoln Southeast standout was entering an important part of the recruiting process. She wasn't going to be able to visit schools, she wasn't going to have a chance to impress coaches at club tournaments, and contact with college coaches was limited.
So Wulf took an aggressive approach.
"I was talking to my recruiting coordinator at my club, and he's just like, 'You need to send emails out to so many schools,'" said Wulf, who will be a senior this fall. "So I just sent out probably over 100 emails."
Many schools responded, but one stood out above the rest. Wulf was offered a scholarship to Western Illinois nearly a month ago, and on Friday, announced on Twitter her commitment to the Leathernecks.
I am very excited to announce I will be continuing my academic and volleyball career at Western Illinois University! I would like to thank everyone who has helped me through this journey. Go leathernecks!!💛💜 @WIUAthletics @WIUVolleyball @NEBJRSVB1 @Jrs17Ne @LSEAthletics pic.twitter.com/IK6E8zXAnF— Brittany (@brittwulff) June 19, 2020
"I had a ton of calls with a lot different schools, but once Western Illinois responded and I talked to them, I just loved it," said Wulf, a six-rotation outside hitter. "The process was kind of stressful at first, but it was good just being able to talk to coaches."
Wulf also was considering Division II schools Regis and Missouri S&T. She also had walk-on offers from Iowa State and Clemson.
Though she wasn't able to take a visit to Western Illinois, Wulf found a comfort level in talking to coaches and players from the Summit League school.
"They had a lot to offer for me, and just calling all the coaches, it sounded like they really wanted me and they really liked everything they saw in me," said Wulf, who took a couple of virtual tours of the school. "I talked to some of the players, too, and they were super-nice and they made me feel welcomed.
"Just the whole atmosphere I felt was welcoming, and I just felt like I belonged there."
Wulf received all-city honors after a strong junior season. She led Southeast in kills with 392 (4.4 per set), while also ranking first in ace serves (46), second in digs (216) and second in blocks (31). She also plays basketball and throws shot put and discus in the spring.
Wulf is hopeful for one more high school season before heading to Western Illinois.
"High school is always so fun for me, just playing with girls I go to school with," she said. "I just think this year will be super-fun, me being a leader and a senior, too, and just ending with really fun girls. I just really hope we can have it."
