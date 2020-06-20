Southeast's Wulf navigates challenging recruiting process to find her next home at Western Illinois

Though she wasn't able to take a visit to Western Illinois, Wulf found a comfort level in talking to coaches and players from the Summit League school.

"They had a lot to offer for me, and just calling all the coaches, it sounded like they really wanted me and they really liked everything they saw in me," said Wulf, who took a couple of virtual tours of the school. "I talked to some of the players, too, and they were super-nice and they made me feel welcomed.

"Just the whole atmosphere I felt was welcoming, and I just felt like I belonged there."

Wulf received all-city honors after a strong junior season. She led Southeast in kills with 392 (4.4 per set), while also ranking first in ace serves (46), second in digs (216) and second in blocks (31). She also plays basketball and throws shot put and discus in the spring.

Wulf is hopeful for one more high school season before heading to Western Illinois.

"High school is always so fun for me, just playing with girls I go to school with," she said. "I just think this year will be super-fun, me being a leader and a senior, too, and just ending with really fun girls. I just really hope we can have it."

