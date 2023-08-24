Lincoln Southeast weathered the Lincoln High student section Thursday and opened the season with a 25-22, 25-17, 25-16 win over the Links.

"Lincoln High is definitely a hard place to play in," Southeast coach Rob Huebner said. "To come out of their with a sweep in that environment. ... We had some moments of awesome play and moments of ugly play, but we didn't give up big strings of points. We just kind of weathered the storm."

The Knights had a trio that finished with eight kills apiece, and when setters Addie Treat and Ava Bearden saw the Links key on one, the shared the load.

Natalie Wardlow, Peyton Svendsen and Catrice Olds all had eight kills. Kacey Porter finished with five, while Treat added two of her own.

"It's huge," Huebner said of his setters. "A couple of moments tonight Lincoln High keyed on Natalie. It's definitely going to be a huge advantage for us and our setters see that. It's only going to get better."

Wardlow added two blocks and three aces, while Lucy Cogan and Olds added two more ace serves each.