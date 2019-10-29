With five teams all from the Heartland Athletic Conference, District A-3 was always going to be intensely competitive.
That was indeed the case Tuesday night. The district’s top two teams, Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln Southeast, may have moved on, but it certainly wasn’t easy.
“Everybody’s seen each other once or twice at least, so you know the matchups you want,” Lincoln Southeast coach Paige Hubl said. “You’ve seen them, so it’s a little more comfortable and you know what to expect somewhat, but that’s what makes it fun.”
Hubl’s Knights learned that lesson the hard way in their matchup against the Norfolk Panthers. The two teams met three times in the regular season, with Lincoln Southeast winning all three. The Knights had to go the distance this time, coming back from the brink of elimination to win 25-20, 20-25, 16-25, 25-21, 15-13.
After controlling the first set, Southeast (20-15) saw its lead quickly slip away as Norfolk (16-20) pulled away late in set two and dominated the third set. In the midst of a tight fourth set, Brittany Wulf provided a crucial kill, part of a team-high 19, to put Southeast’s lead out of reach.
While Norfolk’s hitters consistently avoided Southeast’s block all night long, hitting at a high percentage to every spot on the floor, the Knight defense came up big when it mattered most. A block ended the fourth set and another provided the game-winning point in a back-and-forth fifth set.
You have free articles remaining.
“We had our backs against the ropes a few times in that game, we could have given up, but they were determined, so kudos to them,” Hubl said. “They fought, they had their game plan and they stuck to it and executed it at the end.”
In the other district action, Lincoln North Star defeated Lincoln Northeast in a come-from-behind, five-set match earlier in the day. The Gators found no such luck against district host Lincoln Pius X. North Star challenged in spurts, but the Class A No. 2 Thunderbolts pulled away for the 25-18, 25-14, 25-15 victory.
Lincoln Pius X coach Katie Wenz said she wanted a balanced effort on offense, and the Thunderbolts delivered. Kylen Sealock led the way on offense with 15 kills, Lauren Taubenheim and Alexi Markowski both had eight, and Carly Rodaway had six.
There will be a trip to the state tournament on the line Wednesday when Pius takes on Southeast at 6 p.m.
“They’re tough, we’ve played them twice and it’s all or nothing for them, so they’re going to come play a high-energy game,” Wenz said. “We have to respect that and stay disciplined and make sure we make them work, because they’re going to make us work.”