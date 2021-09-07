Slow start, strong second set leads to a Lincoln Lutheran sweep over rival Lincoln Christian

In the first set Tuesday, Lincoln Lutheran didn’t look like one of the top teams in Class C-1.
Then the second set happened.
The No. 2 Class C-1 Warriors started the second set 22-5 and didn’t let up, sweeping crosstown rival Lincoln Christian in three sets (25-19, 25-11, 25-18) at Lincoln Lutheran.
“Our middles stepped up for us," said Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler. "Between having big blocks and having 18 or 19 kills out of our middles, that threw them off a little bit. … Their defense is a good defense, but those are tough ones to pick up.”
One of the Warriors' best players, Abby Wachal, didn’t have one of her best performances, but Ziegler believes it could end up helping the team later on.
“We’ve talked about staying aggressive because she has such a dynamic swing," Ziegler said. "Tonight wasn’t a night where she led in kills where many times she does for us. You’re going to have nights like that, so it’s great that we were able to rely on some of the other girls, especially our middles and our other outside hitters.”
Lincoln Lutheran’s Molli Martin led the team in kills with 11, while senior Ashlyn DeBoer pitched in 13 assists and three aces. The Warriors are looking to get back to the state championship this year after a hard semifinal loss against St. Paul last season.
“The girls have that as their dream," Ziegler said. "As far as our shirts go, they say, 'One team. One dream.' That is a goal, to get back to the state championship like we were in the past. The girls weren’t necessarily satisfied with their performance last year because we had the 2-0 over St. Paul. … We just remind them to take it one match at a time because everyone is gunning for you when you have a decent record or good team like we have this season. … If we just stay in the moment, we’ll be fine.”
Lincoln Christian dropped to 6-4 on the season, but the Crusaders played at a high level during the first set.
“I thought we did a lot of good things tonight. I thought we came out strong," Christian coach Lindsay Burkey said. "Second set, kind of backed down a little bit, but I felt in the third set that we came back and were really competitive. We did a lot of great things, but still a lot to learn and grow on.”
The Crusaders' next match is Thursday night against Class C-1 No. 7 Syracuse.