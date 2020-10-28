Silver Hawks in 'game mode,' sweep Kearney to win district title

From the match’s opening point to the well-worked final kill, the Lincoln Southwest volleyball team never dropped its intensity.
The Silver Hawks’ season ended in the district final a year ago, and they were determined to get further this year. Class A No. 5 Lincoln Southwest’s energy and drive set the tone right away, and the Silver Hawks utilized a crisp offensive showing to defeat No. 9 Kearney 25-15, 25-9, 25-22 in the District A-6 title game Wednesday night at Southwest.
“I think the second we stepped in the gym, we got into game mode,” Southwest junior Shaylee Myers said. “We came in here ready to win, and I think we all stepped up and did our jobs well.”
Southwest coach Mark Novotny demanded a high-energy start to the match, and the Silver Hawks (21-9) responded. Seven different players had kills by the midpoint of the first set, and the well-rounded approach kept Kearney (17-12) guessing defensively.
Myers usually dominates Southwest’s touches at the net, but she finished with a mere six kills as a number of teammates stepped up. Courtney Holsteen led all players with 10 kills, followed by eight from Carly Coen and six from Karli Symonsbergen.
“We balanced the offense really well and our right side stepped up, so that opened up a lot of opportunities for us,” Myers said.
VB FINAL: No. 5 Lincoln Southwest beats No. 9 Kearney 3-0 (25-15, 25-9, 25-22) to win District A-6.— Luke Mullin (@lmullin7) October 29, 2020
After a two-year absence, the Silver Hawks are returning to the state volleyball tournament. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/JNzUkxmRXY
Serving has been one of Southwest’s strengths all season, and the Silver Hawks kept Kearney on the back foot with four second-set aces. Southwest jumped out to a 13-5 lead and never looked back as it secured a 2-0 match lead.
Trying to avoid a sweep, Kearney responded with renewed effort, jumping out to a 14-8 lead in the third set. However, the Bearcats struggled to match Southwest’s offensive firepower, totaling just 19 kills compared to 43 for the Silver Hawks.
Holsteen stepped up with four kills in quick succession, and Myers’ match-winning kill secured the three-set win.
“Kearney is a team that you don’t want to take past set three if you can, and they dug deep, they got some energy back, they made some really good plays and fought all the way to the end,” Novotny said.
Getting to this point in the season has been a goal all year for the Silver Hawks, and they’re now headed back to the state tournament after a two-year absence.
“They’ve all put in the hours, they completely deserve it and I’m very happy that they get the opportunity next week to compete at state,” Novotny said.
A-6 district volleyball, 10/28
A-6 district volleyball, 10/28
A-6 district volleyball, 10/28
A-6 district volleyball, 10/28
A-6 district volleyball, 10/28
A-6 district volleyball, 10/28
A-6 district volleyball, 10/28
A-6 district volleyball, 10/28
A-6 district volleyball, 10.28
A-6 district volleyball, 10/28
A-6 district volleyball, 10/28
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!