Silver Hawks in 'game mode,' sweep Kearney to win district title

From the match’s opening point to the well-worked final kill, the Lincoln Southwest volleyball team never dropped its intensity.

The Silver Hawks’ season ended in the district final a year ago, and they were determined to get further this year. Class A No. 5 Lincoln Southwest’s energy and drive set the tone right away, and the Silver Hawks utilized a crisp offensive showing to defeat No. 9 Kearney 25-15, 25-9, 25-22 in the District A-6 title game Wednesday night at Southwest.

“I think the second we stepped in the gym, we got into game mode,” Southwest junior Shaylee Myers said. “We came in here ready to win, and I think we all stepped up and did our jobs well.”

Southwest coach Mark Novotny demanded a high-energy start to the match, and the Silver Hawks (21-9) responded. Seven different players had kills by the midpoint of the first set, and the well-rounded approach kept Kearney (17-12) guessing defensively.

Myers usually dominates Southwest’s touches at the net, but she finished with a mere six kills as a number of teammates stepped up. Courtney Holsteen led all players with 10 kills, followed by eight from Carly Coen and six from Karli Symonsbergen.