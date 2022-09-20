Silver Hawks crank up their offense to sweep Lincoln Southeast

Even walking into the gym and having a close first set at Lincoln Southeast gave Lincoln Southwest some déjà vu.

It was the gym the Silver Hawks took their first loss of the season over the weekend in the LPS Classic championship.

But this finish was a little different from that one.

The newly minted No. 1 Silver Hawks rolled to a 25-20, 25-14, 25-9 victory over the Knights Tuesday night.

“Even entering this gym kind of gave me uncomfortable feelings. It was like, 'Welcome back,' but this was too soon,” Southwest coach Jessica Baker said. “I think it took us a little bit in sets one and two to warm up and get back into the swing of things, but in set three we took care of it.”

The Silver Hawks have had an effective offense all season. Baker said it is one of the things they talk about because of all their depth in that phase.

They caught fire on Tuesday. Southwest finished with 43 kills to just 12 errors.

“Obviously it all starts with a pass, and I thought we did a good job of keeping the ball in the net so we could run our middles,” senior Alexa Gobel said. “Our middles do a perfect job of executing, and so do our right sides, and I think that all starts because of our pass.”

Malayah Long controlled the tempo for most of the match. She started the season as an outside hitter but has taken the role of as the Silver Hawks’ setter over the past few weeks.

“She has a good setter-like sense, and she is a strong person for us on the court,” Baker said. “She does have good knowledge of the court and the game, and I think her ability to tell girls ‘You are going to run this’ is definitely something that helps our team.”

Southwest has shot up the top of the ratings because of their 12-1 start to the season. The Silver Hawks' goal of trying to make it farther than their state tournament appearance last season has put their sights on a state title.

But after the hot start, they are starting to feel the target on their backs get a little bit bigger.

“You can feel (the pressure) because you come to schools and their students are like picking on you and there is an intensity other teams come with,” Gobel said. “I think that just comes with part of being in Class A volleyball. It’s super-competitive and everyone wants to beat each other. But I think taking over the No. 1 spot this weekend really put that target around us.”

“I feel like we did have something to prove, and I still think that way,” Baker said. “I don’t feel like we are at our peak. We feel like, ‘Hey, we are here and we are proving ourselves, but we have work to do.’ We are not happy just getting to No.1 in the rankings. We are going to be happy when we get to our goal at the end of the season.”