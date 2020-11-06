'She takes it to a whole new level': Husker recruit Krause dominates, will play for fourth state championship

Relish it one more time, sports fans, and try to watch.
On Saturday, Lindsay Krause will play her final high school volleyball match.
The Omaha Skutt senior helped make sure she’d get one more high school match with a 19-kill performance in the SkyHawks’ dominating 25-11, 25-14, 25-12 win against No. 5 Ashland-Greenwood in the Class B state tournament semifinals on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The championship match will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday and be broadcast on NET.
Krause is one of the best players in state history, the No. 2-ranked recruit in the country and the highest-ranked outside hitter.
The Nebraska recruits’ hitting percentage this season is .480, a remarkable number for an outside hitter. She averages 5.2 kills per set and also has a state-leading 88 ace serves.
She’s helped Skutt win the championship each of her first three seasons, and had 15, 15 and 18 kills in the championship wins. She’s earned first-team Super-State honors every year.
On Friday she had six kills in the first set, seven in the second and six in the third.
In the first set, Krause crushed a kill from such a high point in her attack that the ball landed in front of the 10-foot line. Another kill came off a bump set on an out-of-system play, but Krause still took a big swing and got the kill.
As the match went on, Krause dominated, including a stretch where she had four kills in five rallies.
It won’t always be this easy when Krause joins the Huskers next fall, but there are certainly ways she looks like a college player right now.
“She takes it to a whole new level,” said Omaha Skutt coach Renee Saunders. “Like the one she got blocked, right, and then the next ball she comes back and hits it like 10 times as hard. I don’t know how to explain it. No. 1, she’s smart, she’s mature, she jumps, she has multiple different swings. She’s just strong. She can play defense, she can serve-receive. The kid can do it all. And she might be one of the nicest kids I know.”
Class C-1 state volleyball: St. Paul overcomes two-set deficit to stun Lincoln Lutheran in semifinal
Krause has kept getting better, Saunders said. This year she’s more coordinated and jumps higher. Krause is 6-foot-4. Saunders doesn’t know how high Krause can jump and touch, but she knows it’s high.
“(During state) I swear it’s like 10-4. It’s pretty sweet,” Saunders said.
Skutt had 47 kills and limited Ashland-Greenwood to just 18. The SkyHawks outblocked Ashland-Greenwood 6-0.
There are ways that Skutt looks, operates and plays like a college team. It is ranked No. 2 in the USA Today national poll.
Saunders thinks Skutt can play even better Saturday than it did against Ashland-Greenwood.
“This group is a special group,” she said. “They’re a once-in-a-lifetime group of kids, and I love coaching them.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!