Seasons halted by injuries, Super-State-caliber players show another trait: perseverance

“The community was so supportive, and I had teams from pretty much every school in our conference reach out while I was at home,” she said.

While Kepler ended her career just four digs shy of 1,000, she managed to briefly play in the team’s final match of the season, a 3-1 subdistrict defeat to Lincoln Christian. Despite being less than 100%, all three of her serves cleared the net as her Milford career came to an end.

“I was really nervous I wasn’t going to get it over the net,” Kepler said. “I’ve served a lot of balls but breaking your sternum kind of messes up your serve a little bit.”

While Allick and Kepler were sidelined midway through the season, Gretna’s Sky McCune never got the chance to step on the court. Following a state runner-up finish in 2019, the Dragons were expecting to make another deep run in Class A this season.

Having recently committed to Creighton, McCune was in the midst of an exciting summer before hip pain brought it to a halt. Surgery on an impingement and torn labrum in her left hip already meant six to eight months of recovery, but before that could happen, a similar impingement and torn labrum in her right hip required surgery, as well.