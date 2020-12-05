Seasons halted by injuries, Super-State-caliber players show another trait: perseverance

When Bekka Allick hit the ground, she immediately knew something was wrong.
The Waverly junior was simply contesting a ball at the net when she landed awkwardly on her left ankle. The pain coursed throughout her leg and Allick limped off the court in what became her last match of the season.
Allick had rolled her ankle many times before — this was no simple ankle sprain. Instead, a third-degree sprain on the outside of her ankle combined with a fractured tibia on the inside of her ankle.
“(My doctors) said in their 20, 30 years of practice, they’d never seen this combination of injuries, so that made me feel special,” Allick said.
A 2022 Nebraska volleyball recruit, Allick was not the only Super-State-caliber player to have her season affected by injury.
Hannah Kepler, a third-team Super-State selection in 2019, racked up over 500 kills a year ago, and she was already Milford’s all-time kills leader before the season began. She underwent surgery in the offseason to correct compartment syndrome in her legs and was cleared to play about a week before the season began.
Kepler appeared in 15 matches before suffering another serious injury, this time in a car accident. While traveling near Milford, she collided with another car head-on and needed to be airlifted to a hospital in Lincoln. Severe burns, a broken sternum and an injured hip ended Kepler’s season, but she’s thankful to have avoided even worse injuries.
“The community was so supportive, and I had teams from pretty much every school in our conference reach out while I was at home,” she said.
While Kepler ended her career just four digs shy of 1,000, she managed to briefly play in the team’s final match of the season, a 3-1 subdistrict defeat to Lincoln Christian. Despite being less than 100%, all three of her serves cleared the net as her Milford career came to an end.
“I was really nervous I wasn’t going to get it over the net,” Kepler said. “I’ve served a lot of balls but breaking your sternum kind of messes up your serve a little bit.”
While Allick and Kepler were sidelined midway through the season, Gretna’s Sky McCune never got the chance to step on the court. Following a state runner-up finish in 2019, the Dragons were expecting to make another deep run in Class A this season.
Having recently committed to Creighton, McCune was in the midst of an exciting summer before hip pain brought it to a halt. Surgery on an impingement and torn labrum in her left hip already meant six to eight months of recovery, but before that could happen, a similar impingement and torn labrum in her right hip required surgery, as well.
“I’d never really been injured before, so just to have that come up so suddenly and have the doctors tell me I’d be out for eight months literally two weeks after I committed to Creighton was just the worst,” McCune said.
McCune hopes to train lightly by January and be back on the court by the end of March, and it’s been a long time away from the court for her. Since her club season was suspended due to COVID-19 last spring, McCune will have gone a whole year without playing a volleyball match.
After having plenty of time for reflection while injured, that absence has only furthered McCune’s motivation for her senior year.
“I’m going to push the girls really hard because we want to get to state next year,” she said.
Most of all, all three players found it difficult to be on the sidelines while their teams carried on without them. Injuries may take away players’ physical capabilities, but they can’t hold back competitive spirit as Allick found out.
While she tried not to focus on the negative aspects of her injury, Waverly’s district final win over Elkhorn North was a difficult moment for her. As she watched senior Maddie Wells "leave it all on the court," Allick was reminded of the hard truth that she couldn’t be out there helping her team win. Instead, all she could do was cheer.
“I wanted to cry because I’ve always loved having teammates that are willing to give everything they can,” Allick said. “I just remember getting hyped watching her do that and I was sad going home because I realized I wasn’t going to be able to play with that group of girls again.”
For players who suffer season-ending injuries, it not only throws off any expectations they had for the season, but it also halts their progress and career growth. Now out of a walking boot, Allick is working to regain strength that she lost during the injury.
Regardless of any setbacks suffered in the past, she’s completely focused on reaching her full potential and achieving the season that wasn’t possible in 2020.
“I’m hungry; there was still stuff I was trying to work on when I got hurt and there’s a lot of unfinished business,” Allick said. “I want to show that I’m not done yet.”
Meet the first-team Super-Staters
LINDSAY KRAUSE
OH | Sr. | 6-foot-4 |
High school: Omaha Skutt
College: Nebraska
Ad campaign: Krause ended a dominant high school career with her fourth consecutive state championship, and 2020 may have been her finest season at Omaha Skutt. She led the state in both hitting percentage (.475) and aces (88) on top of career-highs in kills and digs. Krause was a first-team Super-State selection four years in a row, and she captains the 2020 squad.
NORAH SIS
OH | Sr. | 6-foot-2
High school: Papillion-La Vista
College: Creighton
Ad campaign: Sis topped 500 kills in a season for a second time at the high school level, and she ends her Monarch career with 1,910 terminations. Papillion-La Vista won at least 20 matches and qualified for the state tournament in each of her four seasons, and a college career at Creighton is up next for Sis.
MYA LARSON
OH | Jr. | 5-foot-11
High school: Wahoo
College: Montana State
Ad campaign: Larson may not have reached the 600-kill mark she did a year ago, but her 532 kills were still the second-most in the state this season. Her 41-kill performance in the Class C-1 title game was integral to Wahoo claiming the state title in five sets, and the junior recently announced her commitment to Montana State.
WHITNEY LAUENSTEIN
OH | Sr. | 6-foot 2
High school: Waverly
College: Nebraska
Ad campaign: While some players are ready for the varsity level immediately, Lauenstein didn’t make the jump until her sophomore year. She had 400 or more kills three seasons in a row while leading Waverly to the state tournament at each opportunity. A talented back-row player as well, Lauenstein is headed to Nebraska next year.
RYLEE GRAY
MB | Sr. | 6-foot-4
High school: Elkhorn South
College: Nebraska
Ad campaign: A true force at middle blocker, Gray closed her high school career by leading Elkhorn South to its first state title in school history. Gray set a new career high in hitting percentage while topping 300 kills for the fourth straight year, and another stellar blocking season brought her career total to 476.
ALLIE GRAY
S | 5-foot-11
High school: Omaha Skutt
College: Arizona State
Ad campaign: A three-year starter at setter, Gray’s steady hand running the offense has allowed hitters such as Krause to shine. Her 1,023 assists were second-most in the state this season, and Gray also set a new career-best with only 12 ball-handling errors as she makes back-to-back appearances on the Super-State first team.
ELLE GLOCK
S | Sr. | 6-foot
High school: Wahoo
College: USC
Ad campaign: After beginning her high school career as a hitter, a move to setter resulted in three straight 1,000-assist seasons. Her four-year starting career includes three state championships, and Glock holds the Class C-1 record for the most assists in a season (1,167).
