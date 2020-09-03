 Skip to main content
Schedules for notable volleyball tournaments this weekend
agate

Volleyball

NORTH STAR INVITATIONAL

Saturday's matches

North Star vs. Columbus, 9 a.m.

Elkhorn South vs. Fremont, 9 a.m.

Lincoln North Star vs. Millard West, 10:30 a.m.

Fremont vs. Columbus, 10:30 a.m.

Millard West vs. Fremont, approx. 11:45 a.m.

Elkhorn South vs. Columbus, approx. 11:45 a.m.

Lincoln North Star vs. Fremont, approx. 1 p.m.

Millard West vs. Elkhorn South, approx. 1 p.m.

Lincoln North Star vs. Elkhorn South, approx. 2:15 p.m.

Millard West vs. Columbus, approx. 2:15 p.m.

BEATRICE INVITATIONAL

Saturday's matches

Elkhorn vs. Omaha Gross, 9 a.m.

Omaha Duchesne vs. Beatrice, 9 a.m.

Aurora vs. Malcolm, 10 a.m.

Waverly vs. Millard West JV, 10 a.m.

Elkhorn/Omaha Gross loser vs. Omaha Duchesne/Beatrice loser, 11 a.m.

Elkhorn/Omaha Gross winner vs. Omaha Duchesne/Beatrice winner, 11 a.m.

Aurora/Malcolm loser vs. Waverly/Millard West JV loser, 12:30 p.m.

Aurora/Malcolm winner vs. Waverly/Millard West JV winner, 12:30 p.m.

7th place, 1:30 p.m.

5th place, 2:30 p.m.

3rd place, 1:30 p.m.

1st place, 2:30 p.m.

WAHOO INVITATIONAL

Saturday's matches

Pool A

Wahoo vs. Omaha Roncalli, 9 a.m.

Omaha Roncalli vs. Ord, to follow

Wahoo vs. Ord, to follow

Pool B

Lincoln Christian vs. Omaha Christian, 9 a.m.

Omaha Concordia vs. Crete, to follow

Lincoln Christian vs. Crete, to follow

5th place, TBA

3rd place, TBA

1st place, TBA

High school volleyball logo 2014

 

