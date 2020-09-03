Schedules for notable volleyball tournaments this weekend

Volleyball
NORTH STAR INVITATIONAL
Saturday's matches
North Star vs. Columbus, 9 a.m.
Elkhorn South vs. Fremont, 9 a.m.
Lincoln North Star vs. Millard West, 10:30 a.m.
Fremont vs. Columbus, 10:30 a.m.
Millard West vs. Fremont, approx. 11:45 a.m.
Elkhorn South vs. Columbus, approx. 11:45 a.m.
Lincoln North Star vs. Fremont, approx. 1 p.m.
Millard West vs. Elkhorn South, approx. 1 p.m.
Lincoln North Star vs. Elkhorn South, approx. 2:15 p.m.
Millard West vs. Columbus, approx. 2:15 p.m.
BEATRICE INVITATIONAL
Saturday's matches
Elkhorn vs. Omaha Gross, 9 a.m.
Omaha Duchesne vs. Beatrice, 9 a.m.
Aurora vs. Malcolm, 10 a.m.
Waverly vs. Millard West JV, 10 a.m.
Elkhorn/Omaha Gross loser vs. Omaha Duchesne/Beatrice loser, 11 a.m.
Elkhorn/Omaha Gross winner vs. Omaha Duchesne/Beatrice winner, 11 a.m.
Aurora/Malcolm loser vs. Waverly/Millard West JV loser, 12:30 p.m.
Aurora/Malcolm winner vs. Waverly/Millard West JV winner, 12:30 p.m.
7th place, 1:30 p.m.
5th place, 2:30 p.m.
3rd place, 1:30 p.m.
1st place, 2:30 p.m.
WAHOO INVITATIONAL
Saturday's matches
Pool A
Wahoo vs. Omaha Roncalli, 9 a.m.
Omaha Roncalli vs. Ord, to follow
Wahoo vs. Ord, to follow
Pool B
Lincoln Christian vs. Omaha Christian, 9 a.m.
Omaha Concordia vs. Crete, to follow
Lincoln Christian vs. Crete, to follow
5th place, TBA
3rd place, TBA
1st place, TBA
