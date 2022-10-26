Saturday's district volleyball pairings are set. Here's a look at the schedule

The volleyball district finals are Saturday across the state. The winners advance to next week's state tournament in Lincoln.
Times are TBD.
Class B
B-1: South Sioux City vs. Elkhorn North
B-2: Crete vs. Omaha Skutt
B-3: Hastings vs. Norris
B-4: Omaha Mercy vs. Bennington
B-5: Omaha Duchesne vs. Sidney
B-6: Scottsbluff vs. Seward
B-7: GI Northwest vs. York
B-8: Elkhorn vs. Waverly
Class C-1
C1-1: Logan View/S-S vs. North Bend Central
People are also reading…
C1-2: Ord vs. Minden
C1-3: Platteview vs. Grand Island CC
C1-4: Fairbury vs. Gothenburg
C1-5: St. Paul vs. Malcolm
C1-6: Adams Central vs. Pierce
C1-7: Ogallala vs. Kearney Catholic
C1-8: Columbus Lakeview vs. DC West
Class C-2
C2-1: Summerland vs. Lincoln Lutheran
C2-2: Ponca vs. Archbishop Bergan
C2-3: Wakefield vs. Cross County
C2-4: Thayer Central vs. Oakland-Craig
C2-5: Freeman vs. Bayard
C2-6: Fullerton vs. Southwest
C2-7: Palmyra vs. Amherst
C2-8: Clarkson/Leigh vs. Centura
Class D-1
D1-1: South Platte vs. Norfolk Catholic
D1-2: Bancroft-Rosalie vs. Cambridge
D1-3: Pleasanton vs. Maywood-Hayes Center
D1-4: Johnson-Brock vs. BDS
D1-5: Elmwood-Murdock vs. Meridian
D1-6: Elgin/PJ vs. S-E-M
D1-7: Axtell vs. Hartington CC
D1-8: Hastings SC vs. Nebraska Christian
Class D-2
D2-1: Lawrence-Nelson vs. Howells-Dodge
D2-2: Leyton vs. Overton
D2-3: Garden County vs. Humphrey SF
D2-4: High Plains vs. Shelton
D2-5: Exeter-Milligan vs. Diller-Odell
D2-6: Hay Springs vs. Falls City SH
D2-7: Wynot vs. St. Mary's
D1-8: Stuart vs. Wallace