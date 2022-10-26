 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Liberty First Credit Union

Saturday's district volleyball pairings are set. Here's a look at the schedule

  • 0

The volleyball district finals are Saturday across the state. The winners advance to next week's state tournament in Lincoln.

Times are TBD.

Class B

B-1: South Sioux City vs. Elkhorn North

B-2: Crete vs. Omaha Skutt

B-3: Hastings vs. Norris

B-4: Omaha Mercy vs. Bennington 

B-5: Omaha Duchesne vs. Sidney

B-6: Scottsbluff vs. Seward

B-7: GI Northwest vs. York

B-8: Elkhorn vs. Waverly

Class C-1

C1-1: Logan View/S-S vs. North Bend Central

People are also reading…

C1-2: Ord vs. Minden

C1-3: Platteview vs. Grand Island CC

C1-4: Fairbury vs. Gothenburg

C1-5: St. Paul vs. Malcolm

C1-6: Adams Central vs. Pierce

C1-7: Ogallala vs. Kearney Catholic

C1-8: Columbus Lakeview vs. DC West

Class C-2

C2-1: Summerland vs. Lincoln Lutheran

C2-2: Ponca vs. Archbishop Bergan

C2-3: Wakefield vs. Cross County

C2-4: Thayer Central vs. Oakland-Craig

C2-5: Freeman vs. Bayard

C2-6: Fullerton vs. Southwest

C2-7: Palmyra vs. Amherst

C2-8: Clarkson/Leigh vs. Centura

Class D-1

D1-1: South Platte vs. Norfolk Catholic

D1-2: Bancroft-Rosalie vs. Cambridge

D1-3: Pleasanton vs. Maywood-Hayes Center

D1-4: Johnson-Brock vs. BDS 

D1-5: Elmwood-Murdock vs. Meridian 

D1-6: Elgin/PJ vs. S-E-M

D1-7: Axtell vs. Hartington CC

D1-8: Hastings SC vs. Nebraska Christian 

Class D-2

D2-1: Lawrence-Nelson vs. Howells-Dodge

D2-2: Leyton vs. Overton

D2-3: Garden County vs. Humphrey SF

D2-4: High Plains vs. Shelton

D2-5: Exeter-Milligan vs. Diller-Odell

D2-6: Hay Springs vs. Falls City SH

D2-7: Wynot vs. St. Mary's

D1-8: Stuart vs. Wallace 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Prep Extra Podcast: Our state football predictions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News