Saturday's district volleyball pairings are set. Here's a look at the schedule

The volleyball district finals are Saturday across the state. The winners advance to next weeks' state tournament in Lincoln.
Class B
B-1: Blair at Norris, 10 a.m.
B-2: Elkhorn at Omaha Skutt, TBA
B-3: Bennington at Waverly, TBA
B-4: Alliance at York, TBA
B-5: Lexington at Elkhorn North, noon
B-6: Aurora at Northwest, TBA
B-7: Adams Central at Sidney, TBA
B-8: Omaha Duchesne at Seward, TBA
Class C-1
C1-1: Ord at Kearney Catholic, 1 p.m.
C1-2: Omaha Roncalli at Grand Island CC, 11 a.m.
C1-3: North Bend Central at Lincoln Lutheran, 11 a.m.
C1-4: Fairbury at Columbus Lakeview, 1:30 p.m.
C1-5: Syracuse vs. Mitchell, 3 p.m., Brady
C1-6: Chase County vs. Pierce, TBA
C1-7: Broken Bow at Bishop Neumann, 1 p.m.
C1-8: St. Paul at Gothenburg, 1 p.m.
Class C-2
C2-1: Oakland-Craig vs. Bayard, 2 p.m., Wood River
C2-2: Crofton at Wisner-Pilger, 5 p.m.
C2-3: Burwell at Superior, TBA
C2-4: Amherst at Bridgeport, 2 p.m. MT, Paxton
C2-5: Palmyra at Sutton, 7 p.m.
C2-6: Thayer Central at Clarkson/Leigh, 3 p.m.
C2-7: Hastings SC at Guardian Angels CC, 1 p.m.
C2-8: Norfolk Catholic at Yutan, TBA
Class D-1
D1-1: Howells-Dodge vs. Heartland, noon, Shelby
D1-2: Mead vs. Hartington CC, 2 p.m., Wisner
D1-3: Nebraska Christian vs. Creighton, 6 p.m., Albion
D1-4: Archbishop Bergan vs. Johnson-Brock, 6 p.m., Springfield
D1-5: Overton vs. S-E-M, 5 p.m., Kearney Catholic
D1-6: Cambridge vs. Central Valley, 5 p.m., Holdrege
D1-7: Elmwood-Murdock vs. Alma, 6 p.m., Aurora
D1-8: Shelton vs. BDS, 2 p.m., Aurora
Class D-2
D2-1: Falls City SH vs. Arthur County, 2 p.m., Doniphan
D2-2: Humphrey SF vs. Sioux County, TBA
D2-3: Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Lawrence-Nelson, TBA, Arapahoe
D2-4: Stuart vs. High Plains, 2 p.m., Elkhorn Valley
D2-5: Wynot vs. Wauneta-Palisade, TBA
D2-6: Diller-Odell vs. Bertrand, 3 p.m., Sandy Creek
D2-7: South Platte vs. Exeter-Milligan, TBA
D1-8: Anselmo-Merna vs. Garden County, TBA