Saturday's district volleyball pairings are set. Here's a look at the schedule
Saturday's district volleyball pairings are set. Here's a look at the schedule

Wahoo vs. Bishop Neumann, 10.26

Bishop Neumann's Julia Ingwersen (right) celebrates her point that set up match point with teammates Kali Jurgenmeier (top left), Lily Bolden (7) and Lauren Thiele (10) in the third set against Wahoo on Tuesday during the C1-5 subdistrict final at Bishop Neumann.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

The volleyball district finals are Saturday across the state. The winners advance to next weeks' state tournament in Lincoln.

Class B

B-1: Blair at Norris, 10 a.m.

B-2: Elkhorn at Omaha Skutt, TBA

B-3: Bennington at Waverly, TBA

B-4: Alliance at York, TBA

B-5: Lexington at Elkhorn North, noon

B-6: Aurora at Northwest, TBA

B-7: Adams Central at Sidney, TBA

B-8: Omaha Duchesne at Seward, TBA

Class C-1

C1-1: Ord at Kearney Catholic, 1 p.m.

C1-2: Omaha Roncalli at Grand Island CC, 11 a.m.

C1-3: North Bend Central at Lincoln Lutheran, 11 a.m.

C1-4: Fairbury at Columbus Lakeview, 1:30 p.m.

C1-5: Syracuse vs. Mitchell, 3 p.m., Brady

C1-6: Chase County vs. Pierce, TBA

C1-7: Broken Bow at Bishop Neumann, 1 p.m.

C1-8: St. Paul at Gothenburg, 1 p.m.

Class C-2

C2-1: Oakland-Craig vs. Bayard, 2 p.m., Wood River

C2-2: Crofton at Wisner-Pilger, 5 p.m.

C2-3: Burwell at Superior, TBA

C2-4: Amherst at Bridgeport, 2 p.m. MT, Paxton

C2-5: Palmyra at Sutton, 7 p.m.

C2-6: Thayer Central at Clarkson/Leigh, 3 p.m.

C2-7: Hastings SC at Guardian Angels CC, 1 p.m.

C2-8: Norfolk Catholic at Yutan, TBA

Class D-1

D1-1: Howells-Dodge vs. Heartland, noon, Shelby

D1-2: Mead vs. Hartington CC, 2 p.m., Wisner

D1-3: Nebraska Christian vs. Creighton, 6 p.m., Albion

D1-4: Archbishop Bergan vs. Johnson-Brock, 6 p.m., Springfield

D1-5: Overton vs. S-E-M, 5 p.m., Kearney Catholic

D1-6: Cambridge vs. Central Valley, 5 p.m., Holdrege

D1-7: Elmwood-Murdock vs. Alma, 6 p.m., Aurora

D1-8: Shelton vs. BDS, 2 p.m., Aurora

Class D-2

D2-1: Falls City SH vs. Arthur County, 2 p.m., Doniphan

D2-2: Humphrey SF vs. Sioux County, TBA

D2-3: Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Lawrence-Nelson, TBA, Arapahoe

D2-4: Stuart vs. High Plains, 2 p.m., Elkhorn Valley

D2-5: Wynot vs. Wauneta-Palisade, TBA

D2-6: Diller-Odell vs. Bertrand, 3 p.m., Sandy Creek

D2-7: South Platte vs. Exeter-Milligan, TBA

D1-8: Anselmo-Merna vs. Garden County, TBA

 

